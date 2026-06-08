Marlins Infielder Should be Strongly Considered for All-Star Game

Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez had a key RBI triple in Sunday's victory over the Tampa Bay Rays and scored the game winning run on the next batter. First baseman Kyle Stowers drove him in from third on a sacrifice fly and the Marlins won the game 4-1 and the series over the Rays 2-1.

Jun 3, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers (28) runs towards first base for an out against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

But it is not just the triple and good baserunning that has made Lopez stand out as of recently. It is his season as a whole that he has had that has to catch the attention of those that vote for the MLB All-Star Game every year.

After Sunday's victory over the Rays, Lopez is currently slashing .336/.365/.480 which is good for an OPS of .845 on the season so far. Lopez has been one of those guys in the starting lineup that has been swinging a solid bat and is coming up clutch game in and game out.

So much so that Lopez has at least one hit in five of his last six games and in those six games he is 10-for-26 at the plate. Those kind of numbers are going to help Miami win ballgames nine times out of 10 every single time.

Manager Clayton McCullough has to be pleased with what he is seeing from his shortstop on a daily basis. Lopez is playing out of his mind and should absolutely be getting some votes whether it be the starting shortstop position or if he were to be a reserve.

And Miami is not one of those absolutely dominant teams that fans pay attention to like the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Atlanta Braves or the New York Yankees. The Marlins are only 3.5 games out of a wildcard spot and Lopez has been a big contributor in that for Miami.

Lopez's NL Batting Average Helps His Case

Lopez is currently in second place in National League statistics when it comes to batting average. He trails Brandon Marsh of the Philadelphia Phillies who has been red hot as of lately.

Marsh is batting .368 and Lopez is batting .336. And Marsh plays a different position than Lopez does. Lopez plays on the diamond and Marsh plays in the outfield.

With all things considered and how well he is hitting and where he ranks in NL batting average, Lopez needs to be on the All-Star team. He has done more than enough to deserve it.