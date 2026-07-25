Max Meyer Injury Update Finally Shines Light on Clear Deadline Needs

Max Meyer has been one of the biggest surprises this season, and the Marlins are doing everything possible to keep him from derailing. On Friday afternoon, it was reported that Meyer will be shut down for two weeks while he continues treatment for his neck strain. The righty landed on the injured list on Monday, meaning this could keep him out until at least mid-August.

Meyer felt something unusual in his neck during his final outing before the All-Star break, and again in the third inning against the Brewers on July 18. This devastating news could be worse, but it has created a predicament. Even if he comes back in roughly three weeks, and there's certainly no guarantee of that, there's a clear lapse in the starting rotation.

In his place, Ryan Gusto got the start on Friday night. He was solid, but he isn't stretched out very far. He allowed one run on two hits and struck out four over 3.1 innings and 57 pitches. Gusto has been solid in spot starts this season, but the pitching depth is thin, and something must be done moving forward.

Clayton McCullough Speaks Out About the Future of the Marlins Rotation

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"Four days from now, I'm not sure," Manager Clayton McCullough said via MLB.com. "We could look at it a different way. Some of that'll just kind of be dependent on availability of the group, the opponent. I think we're just going to take each one as those continue to come up, and we'll have enough pitching to get through those particular days. But I don't know to sit here and say it's going to be someone. I think we'll just keep an open mind to what we think is the best way to cover those starts in the meantime."

Gusto is the second arm the Fish have had to pull out of the bullpen into the rotation this season. Tyler Phillips was the first choice back in May, but the Marlins can't keep living like this. Their depth has been obliterated due to injuries this season. Meyer joins Adam Mazur and star prospects Robby Snelling and Thomas White on the injured list.

Chris Paddack started the season with Miami, but his performance wasn't enough to keep him on the team. With the brutal position the Marlins have found themselves in, it's clear that starting pitching depth is the main necessity at the trade deadline.

With plenty of out-of-division opponents openly selling off assets, Miami must act fast before it's too late. They're amidst a 10-game losing streak and can't afford another such blunder. The trend downwards must end, and this gives the Marlins the best chance for success in September.