How to Watch: Phillies vs Marlins for Sunday’s Weekend Series Finale

After a strong bounce-back 4-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, the Miami Marlins are looking to take the weekend series on Sunday.

Great pitching makes a difference. The Marlins have proved that in many games this season, especially last night. Miami is the only team in the National League to have four different starters complete at least seven innings in a game this season.

Max Meyer is the latest pitcher to join the party. The Marlins, along with the New York Yankees, are the only teams in baseball to accomplish this goal.

The Miami Marlins are the only team in the National League to have four different starters complete at least 7.0 IP in a game this season, following a career-high 7.0 innings pitched by RHP Max Meyer today vs. Philadelphia.



The New York Yankees are the only other team in MLB… — Marlins Communications (@MarlinsComms) May 2, 2026

Phillies vs Marlins Preview

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Anthony Bender | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Meyer had a sensational performance on Saturday. He recorded seven strikeouts and gave up just one hit. Although he was the key player of the game, other players shone in yesterday's content. Xavier Edwrads went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI. Edwards is batting .336 on the season.

Andrew Painter got the loss for the Phillies as he gave up three runs, seven hits, and seven strikeouts in five innings of work.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 17th in MLB with home runs (34). The Marlins are ranked 27th (24). The Phillies' ERA is 4.83, and the Marlins' ERA is 3.85.

Where to Watch

Marlins.TV and NBC Sports Philadelphia

Location and Time:

LoanDepot Park at 1:40 pm ET

Starting Pitchers

Jesus Luzardo (2-3, 5.50, 41 strikeouts) will make his sixth start of the season. In his last outing, Luzardo tossed seven innings and gave up just two hits and eight strikeouts against the San Francisco Giants.

Chris Paddack (0-4, 6.11 ERA, 26 strikeouts) will take the mound for the Marlins. He is still searching for his first win of the season. His last start came against the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he pitched four innings and gave up two earned runs, four hits, walked one batter, and recorded one strikeout.

Key Players to Watch

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies in home runs (11) and RBIs (20), while slashing .210/.361/.555

Bryce Harper ties with Brandon Marsh for the most hits on the team (31)

Liam Hicks is the Marlins team leader in home runs (7) and RBIs (29).

Otto Lopez, like Edwards, leads the team with a batting average (.336), team-leading hits (43) and doubles (8), and ties second with Connor Norby in home runs (3).

Injury Report

Phillies:

Justin Crawford - Migraine (Day-to-Day)

Brandon Marsh - Elbow (Day-to-Day)

Jhoan Duran - 15-IL (Oblique)

Zach Pop - 15-Day IL (Calf)

Kyle Backhus - 15-Day IL (Elbow)

Max Lazar - 60-Day IL (Oblique)

Marlins:

Griffin Conine - 10-Day IL (Hamstring)

Pete Fairbanks - 15-Day IL (Thumb)

Adam Mazur - 60-Day IL (Elbow)

Ronny Henriquez - Out for Season (Elbow)