Marlins Preparing for Huge Move Behind Plate Ahead of Phillies Finale

After leading catchers in errors through just 16 games behind the plate, Agustin Ramirez is reportedly being optioned down to Triple-A Jacksonville, paving the way for a top prospect to make his MLB debut.

Marlins.TV's Craig Mish reported on Sunday that catcher Joe Mack will replace him on the big league roster. There are two different sides to this coin, so let's digest this news and react to it.

Liam Hicks' emergence is likely part of the reason for this send-down. The second-year catcher has posted a .309/.366/.557 to this point, and leads the Marlins in homers with seven. He's made two errors this season, but his presence behind the plate and in the lineup is a requirement.

Compared to last season, Ramirez has been a slightly improved all-around hitter, but has still struggled offensively. After smashing 21 homers and 33 doubles last season, his slugging has dipped tremendously. He's hit just two homers, five doubles and a triple to this point.

Low slugging numbers mixed with an already low slash line and brutal defensive numbers are why he's being sent down. The good news is that Ramirez is still just 24 years old and has time to develop at Triple-A. His 14 errors and minus-18 defensive runs saved through 87 games behind the plate over the last two seasons are likely the main reason for this move.

The Marlins Confidence in Hicks Sparks Massive Defensive Decision

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For now, Liam Hicks will likely be the everyday catcher, with Mack getting starts here and there.

Mack was the Marlins' 2021 first-round pick out of high school and has posted a few strong offensive seasons in the minor leagues. He's hit 21 or more homers in back-to-back seasons, but made 11 errors last year.

To this point in Jacksonville, he's slashing .244/.388/.378 with three homers, two doubles and 20 walks. His abnormally high walk rate is typical during early and small stints in his career, but it typically lowers over time. Last season, he posted a 27.1 strikeout rate, which was the highest of his career.

He hasn't struck out at quite the clip of last season, but still owns a 21.4 strikeout percentage so far this season. Mack can hit for power, but lacks the all-around on-base skills that are similar to Hicks. His .239 career minor league batting average is a testament to that.

As long as Hicks continues to play well, he's not going anywhere behind the plate. Mack has some pop, but this transition is more about getting Ramirez right than a death sentence for Miami's young catcher.