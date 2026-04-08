Marlins’ Joe Mack Finally Launches First Home Run of the Season

It’s a huge relief when a player hits a home run. The Miami Marlins top prospect, Joe Mack, hit his first home run of the season for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday night.

Joe Mack with his first home run of the year.



It had been a fairly slow start for Mack at the plate. Good way to turn that around.#Marlins pic.twitter.com/aJwCUsiWS7 — Fish On First Prospects (@FOFProspects) April 8, 2026

Mack is off to a slow start, and his numbers show it. His hitting productivity is not up to par, but he finally got one out of the ballpark. He got a slower start through spring training as he would have liked because he was dealing with neck stiffness and had to be evaluated as day-to-day.

After finally getting on the board, Mack’s momentum may change, and he can look to hit for more.

Mack Slowly Getting Back Into Form

Miami Marlins catcher Joe Mack and starting pitcher Eury Perez | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Staying ready and being patient are characteristics we have seen in Mack. In his sixth season in the minors, the 23-year-old knows that his time will come. Mack is controlling what he can do on the field.

Through seven games, Mack is slashing .167/.310/.292 with a .602 OPS with one home run, one RBI, five walks, and seven strikeouts in 29 plate appearances. There’s no need to hit the panic meter button, but should be monitored. It’s only the beginning of the season and given his slow start, he may just need a little more time to ramp up.

When Mack plays more games and has more at-bats, his numbers will go up. He is not a hitter who has ever hit below .250. He’s been a reliable and consistent hitter in his professional career so far. His current batting average is the lowest since his first season in the minors, when he hit .218 at the 2021 Florida Complex League, but he was only 18 years old.

Looking over his stats, Mack gets better every year. His defense is impeccable. He’s very attentive to detail and knows how to block pitches from turning into a disaster. Wild pitches can make the pitcher, catcher, and manager go insane, but any team with Mack as their catcher won’t have that issue.

The months of May, June, and most of mid-summer will be opportunities for him to take his offense to greater heights. There’s something about April and even the first few weeks of May that players don’t feel their best when they are at the plate. Sometimes it takes a while for the weather and self-confidence to kick in in June, which can lead to an incredible hitting streak.

To get to the next level, one of the key areas Mack must continue to work on is avoiding strikeouts. He has a flaw in striking out way too much. In 2025, he posted a disappointing 27.9% strikeout rate in Triple-A.

That’s actually a major issue in today's baseball: players are accumulating more than 100 strikeouts in a season. As gifted and as talented as Mack is, the Marlins want to see him continue to develop and strengthen in those weak areas.

His next game will be tonight as he looks to build on yesterday’s home run against the Norfolk Tides.