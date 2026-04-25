Marlins’ Liam Hicks Quietly Becoming One of Baseball’s Best Catchers

There are few things more beneficial to a baseball team than a catcher who can hit. It’s truly a luxury that many MLB squads just don’t possess, making those that do a lucky bunch that shouldn’t take it for granted.

The Miami Marlins, despite having the lowest payroll in MLB, are one of the fortunate few that get to say they have a catcher who rakes.

In just two seasons with the Marlins, Liam Hicks, who was acquired by Miami in the Rule 5 Draft in 2024, has been everything the team could’ve hoped for — especially this year. While he didn’t necessarily hit for power last season — he only had five homers in 390 plate appearances — he’s unlocked something new in 2026 that’s enabled him to pound the ball over the fence time and time again.

Liam Hicks 🤩



6 HR in 119 G last season

5 HR in 25 G this season pic.twitter.com/KeJFgJ0HbY — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) April 25, 2026

But it’s not just the home run that’s a new part of Hicks’ game. In fact, pretty much every skill set has leveled up from a season ago. Among catchers, Hicks is first in batting average (.317), first in RBIs (24), second in on-base percentage (.359), second in slugging percentage (.537) and third in wRC+ (143).

All those figures are drastically better than the marks he put up over the course of his rookie campaign, which indicates that Hicks has finally reached the potential that few teams — including the Texas Rangers, the franchise that drafted Hicks in the seventh round of the 2021 draft, and the Detroit Tigers, which let Hicks go in the Rule 5 Draft to the Marlins — saw while he was coming up through the minors.

Their loss is the Marlins’ gain, however, meaning nobody in South Beach is upset at this amazing development.

Hicks Continues to Deliver in Big Moments for Miami

Apr 19, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins catcher Liam Hicks (34) at bat against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The future is obviously exciting, but it’s backed up by the performances of the past. In the Marlins’ dominant 9-4 win over the San Francisco Giants Friday night, Hicks played an integral role. He smashed a two-run homer in the top of the first that put Miami up 3-0, setting the tone for the entire night in the process. He would later drive in Kyle Stowers in the third inning via a sacrifice fly to extend the Marlins’ advantage to 5-0.

Liam Hicks has crushed another baseball 💥 pic.twitter.com/4RxgUTUvGV — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 25, 2026

While the Marlins didn’t necessarily need Hicks’ production to pick up the series-opening victory — Stowers collected three hits, and Connor Norby blasted a three-run bomb of his own that provided more than enough run support for starter Sandy Alcantara — it was more than welcome.

Because who knows what would’ve happened had Hicks not absolutely crushed an Adrian Houser slider into the San Francisco night? Perhaps the Marlins don’t continue to pile on like they did, making the game a little more complicated than it otherwise was.

That’s the certainty that Hicks brings to the table, at least if he keeps up this fantastic run of play.

It’s obvious that Hicks’ hot start is amazing news for the Marlins. If he can continue to hit like this throughout the entirety of the season, then perhaps this team can outperform expectations yet again.