Marlins Catcher Made Incredible History at Plate in Month of April

When surprises happen in an organization, they hope they're good surprises. Miami Marlins catcher Liam Hicks has been a major surprise for the Marlins this season.

His performance at the plate has been nothing short of spectacular. He has led this offense with great plate discipline and cashed in runs in big moments.

Hicks Setting Records Before Entering May

Miami Marlins catcher Liam Hicks runs the bases | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

In his first season with Miami, Hicks finished the season with 45 RBIs. As we enter May, the 26-year-old already has 28 RBIs. Can we imagine how many RBIs he will have by the end of the season if he stays durable?

HISTORY FOR LIAM HICKS!



Hicks sets the MLB record for the most RBI’s by a catcher before the month of May!



Rule 5 draft pick btw pic.twitter.com/zTNfwUxOch — MarlinsNetwork (@marlinsnetwork) April 30, 2026

It would be a great accomplishment if Hicks can reach 100 RBIs this season. To achieve that feat, he would have to produce 20 RBIs or more every month. He certianly has the hot hand right now. He can do it. Hicks is slashing .316/.365/.576 and a .941 OPS. The Marlins recently won the series on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the series against the Dodgers, Hicks has collected two hits, two home runs, and four RBIs. He's one of the reasons the Marlins won the series, and their pitching did its part as well. The Marlins won 2-1 on Tuesday and then 3-2 on Wednesday night. Hicks has delivered in this West Coast trip, even in the series against the San Francisco Giants. One of his best moments of that series was when he crushed a two-run home run, helping the Marlins win 9-4 on that Friday night at AT&T Park. Hitting a home run in that ballpark in right field is not easy. Hicks demonstrated his power to get one out.

Hicks has had no big games in April, especially in the first week of the season against teams like the Chicago White Sox and Cincinnati Reds while playing at home. There's comfort in performing well at home, especially in that good weather in Miami, but Hicks is proving that he can be relied upon and can hit the ball in any ballpark. The more he continues to hit, the more it will cause the pitcher to be cautious about pitching to him.

If pitchers start walking Hicks, it would make him smile as a hitter, because it shows respect and also creates a sense of fear, not wanting to deal with him. It can be irritating because a hitter wants to hit the ball and help his team, but it's good to feel respected. Let's see how the month of May will treat Hicks and the rest of the Marlins team.