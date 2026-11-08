Marlins Star Prospect Dillon Lewis Gets Fall Stars Showcase: How to Watch, Stream

For those Miami Marlins fans that don’t know what all the fuss is about when it comes to Dillon Lewis, Sunday is the chance to find out.

Lewis was the only Marlins prospect selected to play for the National League in the Fall Stars Game, the Arizona Fall League’s version of an All-Star Game. The contest pits the best players from NL teams against the best players from the American League teams.

Lewis has only been in the Marlins’ system for one year, but he’s shown an ability to get on base, score runs and grow his power at the plate. Sunday gives him a chance to shine, even though it may be no more than one at-bat.

Here is how to watch Lewis in Sunday’s game.

Fall Stars Game

Dillon Lewis hustles for a game-tying, two-run double!



The @Marlins No. 11 prospect is batting .346 this Fall with a .947 OPS. pic.twitter.com/PhBi5splFK — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) October 13, 2026

When: Sunday

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: MLB Network and MLB.com (streaming)

Teams: American League vs. National League. Rosters were set by MLB earlier this week.

About Dillon Lewis

First Fall League homer for Dillon Lewis!



The @Marlins No. 11 prospect goes 409 ft (103.4 EV) to put the Desert Dogs on the board first. Lewis is batting .313 this Fall pic.twitter.com/R22xdN8ORd — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) October 12, 2026

Lewis was part of the return when the Marlins traded starting pitcher Ryan Weathers to the New York Yankees in January. Miami landed Lewis, along with center fielder Brendan Jones, first baseman Dylan Jasso and shortstop Juan Matheus.

The Yankees drafted Lewis in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Queens College in North Carolina. After a quick audition at Class-A Tampa, he played his first full season of pro ball in 2025 with Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley. He slashed .237/.321/.445 with 22 home runs and 75 RBI.

The Marlins have a bevy of outfield prospects, so Lewis still has work to do to rise above the group. His numbers were stable with Double-A Pensacola earlier this year, as he slashed .242/.302./.460 with 18 home runs and 48 RBI. He also had 12 doubles, four triples and 20 stolen bases. He stole at least 20 bases for the second straight season.

With Glendale in the AFL the goal was to get him more at-bats and see if he could boost the slash a bit. He accomplished that with a slash of .277/.338/.415 with a home run and 13 RBI through Saturday’s action. He only stole one base, but he missed a chance to improve his plate discipline with 23 strikeouts against seven walks. That’s a career trend.

Lewis has set himself up for a shot at Triple-A Jacksonville to start 2027. If there is a Major League spring training that starts on time, a non-roster invite is likely.