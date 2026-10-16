Former Miami Marlins Infielder Announces Retirement from MLB

The Miami Marlins can learn a few things from the National League representatives in the playoffs this season. Looking like they're a step away from it and finishing the 2026 regular season with an 80-82 record, the Marlins are knocking on the doorstep of getting back to the playoffs.

Being able to watch the playoffs grants opportunities for younger teams to learn from the more experienced, but for Miami, it also allowed them to watch their former teammate take the field. Unbeknownst to them, it would be the last time he took the diamond in Major League Baseball.

Former Marlin Announces Retirement

Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) throws to first base to for an out. Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Following the Los Angeles Dodgers being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series, former Marlins infielder turned Dodger, Miguel Rojas, announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after making his debut in 2014.

Rojas spent eight seasons with Miami and was an 11.5 WAR player. His defensive skills made the infield more sound and his contact hitting at the plate kept the franchise in games. Having not donned a Marlins uniform since 2022, Miami fans still give their flowers to one of their own.

"That was the last time I put these cleats on and this uniform on as a player," Rojas said following the Dodgers elimination in the clubhouse. "I want to start my career on the other side of this business and I'm looking forward in doing it with the Los Angeles Dodgers."

"It's really hard because I didn't want to make it a big conference or anything like that, but I just wanted to be clear with the guys and everybody in this clubhouse that this was it. So, I'm ready to move on and start the next chapter of my career."

"This is it as a player, that was my last game played, that was the last time I put these cleats on and this uniform on as a player..."



Miguel Rojas shares his thoughts on playing the final game of his career. pic.twitter.com/Ig0HcUHS7O — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 16, 2026

While Rojas aims to transition to the business side of baseball, no official report has come out on whether that will be with the Dodgers organization or not. One thing is for certain: both Los Angeles and Miami mean a lot to Rojas, having only played with those franchises throughout his career.

Rojas was pivotal to the Dodgers becoming back-to-back World Series champions in 2025, but for the fans who know him as a Marlin, he had some special moments with Miami.

In his career as a Marlin, Rojas hit .265 with 38 home runs, 260 RBIs, 136 doubles, and a 11.4 WAR over eight seasons with the franchise.