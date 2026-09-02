Marlins' Starting Rotation Is Becoming a Major Problem for NL Playoff Rivals

The Miami Marlins have shocked nearly everyone with the season they are putting together. Quite literally, they just weren’t supposed to be this good.

If they are going to take full advantage of this run and make a trip to the postseason, they already have one of the weapons they need to get them there.

The starting rotation.

According to Marlins Communications on X, Miami’s starters finished August with the best ERA among National League rotations and had the second-best mark in Major League Baseball, only behind the Los Angeles Angels.

Then the calendar switched over to September, and nothing changed.

Tyler Phillips opened September by throwing five scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals. He allowed just one hit as Miami earned a much-needed victory.

The team is now 70-69, which puts them 12 games behind the Atlanta Braves, who lead the National League East. The Wild Card race is much different, though. The Marlins are just three games behind the San Diego Padres who are holding down the final Wild Card spot.

The conversation isn’t over, and the decisions aren’t made. The Marlins are still in the hunt.

Marlins Rotation a Major Strength

Miami Marlins pitcher Eury Pérez Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking at the numbers, it is pretty easy to see why Miami has been getting such strong results from the pitching squad.

Eury Perez has a 3.44 ERA through 24 starts. He has struck out 142 batters over 130.2 innings and held opponents to a .198 batting average.

Sandy Alcantara, well, this is simple. He’s a workhorse, just like always.

He owns a 3.46 ERA through 29 starts and has already thrown an incredible 189.2 innings. That’s the most in all of Major League Baseball by 14 innings. In all that time, Alcantara has 140 strikeouts and a 1.19 WHIP.

Phillips has indeed become a dependable option for this team.

His five scoreless innings on Monday lowered his season ERA to 3.43 across 110.1 innings. He’s made 16 starts and appeared 33 times.

Those are important numbers for Phillips because when the season started, no one had their eye on him as a pitcher helping this team get through the September postseason push. Just like his team overall, he has surprised everyone, and this is the situation we are in.

Quite frankly, the Marlins needed it.

Miami Continues To Overcome

Miami Marlins pitcher Max Meyer Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This whole story is impressive for several reasons. Of course it marks what the pitching staff has done on the field, but it is almost an intriguing because of who wasn’t available for a lot of it.

Max Meyer went 9-1 with a head-turning 2.68 ERA across 20 starts before his season was stopped. He struck out 121 batters in 111 innings and held opposing hitters to a .207 batting average.

July 19 marks the day he was put on the injured list with a neck strain, and he hasn’t been back yet.

When production like that goes down, it could have left a gaping hole in this team, but that’s not at all what happened. In fact, the opposite.

Miami’s rotation just picked up the ball and produced it’s best month of the season.

Janson Junk has put up 103 innings so far this year, while Phillips has emerged as a reliable starter.

There isn’t one pitcher that you can point a finger at and say they are solely responsible for this success. It’s bee a team effort and that makes it even more interesting.

Marlins Can Make September Interesting

Miami Marlins pitcher Janson Junk Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami started September exactly even at 69-69. In all honesty, their playoff chances are an uphill battle. It is certainly worth paying attention, though, because this final month is going to matter, and it’s going to matter a lot.

Yes, it is going to take more than just good pitching to pull this off. But, every team strives to come into September with a rotation they know they can count on. Miami has succeeded.