Marlins Refuse to Go Away Despite Long Playoff Odds

The Miami Marlins entered the 2026 season considered a young team on the rise, but not quite ready for prime time in terms of the postseason. Most fans and observers expected the Fish to finish just under or at .500, with a Wild Card spot just out of their grasp.

If you look at the standings right now, that may seem an accurate prediction. But it doesn't quite tell the tale of the Marlins' season.

At one time, the club came off a 20-6 performance in June, the best in franchise history, and was holding the final spot in baseball's October invitational. But a horrendous July, capped by a contention-crippling 12-game losing streak, knocked them back into reality.

August was steady, but not stellar. Now manager Clayton McCullough's team will need to put together a sensational September if they want to prove those pre-season prognosticators wrong.

Marlins being aggressive with pitching moves in attempt to stay in playoff hunt https://t.co/dFux5VCeGw — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) August 28, 2026

Entering play on Aug 28, Miami (68-66) is four games behind the San Diego Padres (72-62) for the NL’s third and final Wild Card spot with just 28 games remaining in the regular season.

That means there's little margin for error the rest of the way, and their skipper says his charges realize the challenges that lie ahead.

“We know where we’re at,” McCullough said on Thursday, per the Miami Herald, “and how important the rest of this stretch is.”

Pitching is the Key

Marlins pitcher Max Meyer | Credit: Jeff Hanisch | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCullough's pitching strategy the rest of the way will be the biggest factor for the Fish now that it's down to crunch time. They have venerable veteran Sandy Alcantara to help be the guiding light in the rotation, but they need a younger starter like Eury Perez to maintain almost ace-like performances.

One big albatross around the pitching staff's neck is the injury to Max Meyer, who is having some neck problems of his own. After starting 9-1 with a 2.68 ERA and 111 strikeouts to start the season, he's 0-0 since, having started one game and departing in the third inning.

While it's not looking good for the righty to return before the end of the year, the Fish haven't crossed him off the list for a possible start or two to close out the year. His return in 2026, however, is doubtful.

Mixing in some bullpen games and mixing and matching to fill the gap for recently injured closer Pete Fairbanks will be difficult. Miami already had a rickety relief corps, so that puts an even bigger onus on McCullough to make all the right moves.

Otherwise, it will be time for the Marlins to call it a year and get ready to arrive in 2027, just like everyone was expecting them to do, anyway.