Miami Marlins Reel In September Call-Ups to Round Out Roster

With two spots available at the September 1 mark of the season, the Miami Marlins took the opportunity to fill out their now-expanded 28-man roster. So, on Tuesday, the Fish fortified their forces by recalling pitcher Bradley Blalock and infielder Graham Pauley to round out the roster.

The South Florida Nine entered play in the final month of the season with a .500 record at 69-69. With 24 games to play, they are on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs. They currently trail the San Diego Padres by four games in the National Wild Card standings.

Blalock, 25, will add another arm to a Miami roster that can use all the help it can get. The bullpen has been injured, inconsistent, and sometimes even embarrassing. However, the young hurler is a starter by trade and will eventually be a candidate for the rotation. Blalock was acquired from the Colorado Rockies in a trade back in January but has spent all season at Jacksonville, posting a 5.61 ERA.

We’ve made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/qkOaqaXQGG — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) September 1, 2026

Pauley can play three different infield spots and has already debuted in MLB. Originally a 13th-round selection in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft by the San Diego Padres and persevered to the point that he made it to the Show on Opening Day in 2024. In 13 games for San Diego, he batted just .125 with two home runs and five RBI. He's technically limited to playing third base for the most part. However, he will still provide depth and defense following the thumb injury to standout second baseman-shortstop Xavier Edwards.

New Fish, Two Fish

Marlins pitcher Bradley Blalock | Credit: Jim Rassol | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While neither player is a blowaway prospect, nor are they considered part of the Marlins' batch of top prospects, they both still bring value at the big-league level. In the recent past, Pauley has discussed what he feels are his greatest strengths. His work ethic is at the forefront of his story.

"Being a 13th-rounder, you also don’t have a ton of expectations, so you can kind of go into it with a free spirit," Pauley has stated previously, according to FanGraphs. Over the course of my time here — ever since being drafted, including throughout this year — I feel that I’ve gotten better. Minor swing changes, getting stronger, being more agile. That’s all helped and gotten me to where I am today.”

With two more Fish in the fold, the team is now poised to make its last run for the postseason, and they will need all the help they can get. It's an uphill battle, and both Pauley and Blalock won't be spared from the shrapnel. Miami will need all hands on deck if they are going to sail into October.