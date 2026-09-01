Marlins Have One Glaring Problem They Must Solve in September

The Miami Marlins have surprised many as they have spent five months proving that they are capable of playing some really good baseball.

Apparently, though, they don’t play like that everywhere.

Miami is entering September with a perfect 69-69 record. That’s an impressive record given that this has looked like two completely different teams.

At home, the Marlins are 42-27.

On the road, they are 27-42.

For as good as the team is at home, they are equally as bad away. This is a defining problem for the organization. It is such a struggle that it could ultimately cost them a trip to the postseason.

The Marlins are entering September four games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres, who are tied for the final National League Wild Card spot at 73-65.

Overall, this team is impressive because they are about a year ahead of their development schedule. They have given themselves a chance.

Now they have to figure out how to win away from home, and they have to do it soon.

Two Completely Different Teams

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Tyler Phillips Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Marlins at home are certainly good enough to play themselves right into the postseason. When the 2026 season started, there weren’t a lot of high expectations for the organization. The .609 winning percentage at home would translate to a 99-win season.

Away from home, they hold a dismal .391 winning percentage, and that is not just disappointing but also frustrating. That would translate to just 63 wins.

The away performances continually give away the progress they make when they are in loanDepot Park.

Taking a look at their run differential, this team should carry a better record. They have scored 597 runs while allowing 585 which is a plus-12 run differential. They haven’t been able to capitalize on this and turn it into a winning record. The trouble away from home explains it.

Miami Has Run Out of Time

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time is running out. There are merely 24 games left in the 2026 season.

Being down four games doesn’t mean the postseason is out of reach by any means, but the Marlins can’t continue to play .500 baseball.

Even a solid close of 15-9 would only get them to 84-78. If that is the goal, every road game is going to matter. Of the 24 remaining games, 12 are away.

Miami has already proven what its best baseball looks like. Remember, they are 42-27 at home. That’s not a small hot streak; that’s continued success for nearly 70 games. Now, the Marlins are going to have to find a way to channel the home team success when they are on the road.

The talent is there.

Heriberto Hernandez leads the club with 22 home runs. Kyle Stowers has 16 home runs with a .788 OPS. Griffin Conine has a .847 OPS over 70 games. Then there is Otto Lopez. He’s hitting .305 with 30 doubles, seven triples, 10 home runs and 29 stolen bases.

The two aces, Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez have pitched for 320 innings combined in the campaign.

The roster doesn’t require one person to carry this team, it just needs the team that shows up at home to show up on the road.

The Battle Worth Fighting

Miami Marlins designated hitter Kyle Stowers Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami really isn’t even supposed to be in this situation. If you listened to the critics before the season started, the Marlins were not supposed to be this good. Yet, here we are.

They are this good. They have a chance at the playoffs. Expectations have clearly changed for this team.

September baseball is meaningful for this organization.

While a few months ago, just striving for a .500 record would have equated to success. But, this team has shown more and then delivered. It’s hard not to hold them to a higher standard.

The Marlins don’t have to miraculously become the best team in baseball, they just can’t continue to be one of the worst on the road.