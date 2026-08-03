Marlins Trade Braxton Garrett to Cubs for Two Prospects

The Miami Marlins are trading left-hander Braxton Garrett to the Chicago Cubs for first baseman Jonathon Long and right-hander Jace Beck, according to Francys Romero.

Garrett gives Chicago a buy-low rotation option whose 2026 Major League numbers do not reflect his true value. He allowed seven runs across only 4 1/3 innings in two starts for Miami, but posted a 2.90 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 83 strikeouts over 77 2/3 innings in the minors while working toward a permanent rotation role.

The veteran’s extended absence began in June 2024, when left elbow discomfort following a bullpen session forced Miami to scratch him from a scheduled start. Garrett was placed on the injured list with a forearm flexor strain, then suffered another setback while attempting to return in September.

A second opinion eventually revealed an elbow impingement, leading to UCL revision surgery with an internal brace on Dec. 16, 2024. Garrett missed the entire 2025 season and did not return to the Major Leagues until May 2026, nearly 23 months after his previous appearance and roughly 17 months after surgery. His two abbreviated starts did little to earn back the good will he fostered with Miami previously.

Cubs Add Rotation Depth

Garrett, 28, is hardly overpowering. His arsenal relies on movement, location and sequencing rather than velocity, with a sinker, four-seam fastball, sweeper, slider and changeup.

During his last extended Major League action in 2024, the sinker and sweeper accounted for nearly 60% of his pitches and held opponents to .226 and .211 batting averages, respectively. The sweeper provided the most swing-and-miss output, producing a 28.9% whiff rate and a 34.1% strikeout rate, while the sinker helped him work inside the strike zone and generate ground balls.

Garrett’s full arsenal allowed him to finish the season with 51.7% ground-ball rate while only walking 2.5% of the batters he faced. That combination allows him to remain effective without premium velocity.

Chicago is betting that combination can help the back of its rotation during the playoff push.

Miami received two contrasting prospects.

Long, 24, is a bat-first corner infielder who hit .283/.364/.455 with 12 home runs and 62 RBIs at Triple-A Iowa. MLB Pipeline grades his hit tool above average, giving the Marlins a near-ready option with legitimate offensive potential.

Beck offers more volatility. The 6-foot-9 right-hander posted a 3.62 ERA with 116 strikeouts across 74 2/3 innings, but his 1.42 WHIP shows that the massive pitcher has allowed a lot of runners on base to go along with his strikeout ability.

Overall, the Cubs acquired the established left-hander, and Miami turned an injury-riddled pitcher into one advanced bat close to the majors, and one high-strikeout arm that could use some more polish.