Miami Marlins Just Signaled Their Trade Deadline Intentions

The Miami Marlins have goals to be a 90-win team this season. After a 12-game losing skid, the Marlins seem to be getting their mojo back.

It seems that the front office can't make up their mind about who they want to trade or not to trade. As of now, it's probably safe to say that the team won't trade away two of their starters.

Alcantara and Perez Considered Untouchable

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez are viewed as the 1-2 punch of the rotation when entering the season. However, Max Meyer has been the best number two option for Miami this year. The front office is making it clear that they will stick with Otto Lopez and will keep Alcantara and Perez for the rest of the season.

The Marlins might not have a shot at the NL East division, since they're 9.5 games out, but they are right there in the wild card with only 1.5 games back. The team took care of business against the Phillies in a three-game home sweep, and now they are handling the New York Mets at Citi Field. It seems as if every time we hear Alcantara in the trade talks, he finds a way to give a solid performance.

Alcantara is very important to the organization on and off the field. He's one of the best leaders on the team. The Marlins are looking to compete this year and in the 2027 season. If the team is trying to compete for the playoffs, Alcantara must be at the forefront of their success, unless they have a backup plan that can help this rotation thrive.

Perez has had a rough season, but we are slowly starting to see some positive signs about his game. At this point, it's a matter of him giving the Marlins quality starts for August and September. His first-half blues are put to rest. Perez must treat these last two months of the season as if it's the postseason or Game 7 for each start. He must prove that the Marlins are right in not trading him.

There are other players who were named as possible trade options, such as catcher Joe Mack. It would be unbelievable to trade him, especially since he's in the hunt for Rookie of the Year consideration. Mack is hitting .238 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs and a .723 OPS. He's done this in 66 games. Mack replaced Agustin Ramirez for the starting catcher role.

If the Marlins were to move players by tomorrow, it would most likely be closer Pete Fairbanks, Agustin Ramirez, Heriberto Hernandez, and maybe Liam Hicks. The goal is to land a third baseman and a pitcher (both starting and relief).