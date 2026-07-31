Should the Marlins Buy or Sell? The Case Has Become Clear

The Miami Marlins have been streaky this season, and the mayhem has confused the trade deadline. The Marlins enter Friday deadlocked at .500, and seemingly sellers ahead of the August 3 deadline. If that eventually becomes reality, is it the right call?

Mere weeks ago, the Fish were three games safe in the final wild card spot and 0.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the top spot. Not to mention, Miami climbed just three games back of the Atlanta Braves for the National League East lead on July 9.

Fast forward three weeks, and a franchise-record losing streak sank the season to a point where the team is potentially selling. The problem is that's not the right move. June proved this team is capable of winning at an elite level, but it is a couple of steps away from doing so consistently.

Miami is ranked 7th in OPS, 8th in batting average and 14th in runs scored this season. Outside of being 22nd in homers, the offense has been above-average all season. From a pitching perspective, it's not much worse.

The Well-Rounded Marlins are Just Short of Playoff Contention

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They're 11th in team ERA, have allowed the seventh-fewest home runs, and have the fifth-lowest opponent batting average at a measly .231. That leaves the main pitching discrepancy of saves as the final factor.

If the Marlins boast an above-average offense, outside of power production, and an above-average pitching staff, other than in saves, why sell? Miami is just a couple of small patches away from the playoffs, but there's one more piece missing.

The starting rotation has been fantastic this season, but the depth is completely gone. Injuries have run rampant throughout the staff, leaving the club with just four full-time starters. The Marlins need a couple of starters for depth to get through the remainder of the year. It doesn't have to be a Tarik Skubal or Hunter Green-level pickup, but someone competitive.

That leaves Miami a cheap power bat, starter, and potentially a closer away from consistent competition. A closer could be avoided if the brass sticks with Pete Fairbanks, but he's battled through a tumultuous season. His last three outings have been perfect, but the year as a whole has been surprisingly brutal.

Overall, this team isn't far from being playoff-worthy, but a couple of moves must happen. If the final decision is to sell, even small pieces, that's the wrong move. The ceiling has proven to be high, but the Marlins must reach it once more.