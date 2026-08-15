Marlins Tread Water in Wild Card Race as Alcantara's Scoreless Streak Snapped

The Miami Marlins keep trying to navigate the waters of the Wild Card race, but continue to flounder when it comes to putting together a run. That trend continued on Friday as their 2022 Cy Young Award winner and perhaps the greatest hurler in team history, Sandy Alcantara, took to the mound. The righty entered the contest having not allowed a run in 20 straight innings.

That scenario may sound solidly in favor of the Fish, but it didn't turn out that way. The Cincinnati Reds (now 58-62) got a two-out double to center from Eugenio Suarez to drive in the only run of the game. But that one run was enough to win the game and derail the dominance recently displayed by the South Florida starter.

Alcantara,13-7, stretched his scoreless streak to 25 innings before allowing a run in the sixth inning. He surrendered three hits and four walks while striking out two batters in just over seven innings of work.

Sandy Alcantara's career-best scoreless run ended at 25 2/3 innings in a 1-0 Marlins loss Friday. https://t.co/n4Tl7Bohc6 — CBS Miami (@CBSMiami) August 15, 2026

With the loss, Miami drops to 62-61 on the year. They trail division rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, by three games in the National League Wild Card standings with 39 games remaining on the regular season schedule. The sands are starting to run out of the hourglass on the 2026 campaign, and manager Clayton McCullough says it's time for the Marlins to start dominating some of these three-game matchups down the stretch.

"Moving forward, stacking series wins is going to be very important," McCullough ‌said before the game on Friday, according to Reuters.

Miami's Wild Card Update

Marlins rookie catcher Joe Mack | Credit: Rafael Suanes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As previously stated, Miami's one-step-forward-and-two-steps-back approach does nothing for them right now, given their current positioning in the playoff picture. As the season winds down, fans and followers are seeing the August aftereffects of the Marlins' disastrous 12-game losing streak in July. No team has ever had a run of futility like that during the regular season and still managed to make the playoffs in that same year. So, their opponents and their schedule aren't the only ones working against them; history isn't on their side either.

At this point, the Marlins don't simply need victories; they need to make a statement. If Miami truly believes it belongs in October, the coming weeks must provide evidence that this team can overcome its past failures and seize the opportunity that remains.

The Fish will continue this important series with Cincy this evening, as they play Game 2 of the three-game set at Great American Ballpark. Righthander Ryan Gusto (0-3,4.78 ERA,43 strikeouts) will try to right the ship for Miami. He faces the Reds' Brady Singer, who is 5-11, with a 4.66 ERA and100 strikeouts in 2026. Start time in Cincinnati is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET)