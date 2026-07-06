Marlins Owner Calls Pitcher Sandy Alcantara, 'A Franchise Icon'

It's almost a given that the talent and presence of starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara have had a tremendous effect on the 2026 version of the Miami Marlins. His steady hand and strong leadership are qualities that have endeared him to teammates, coaches, and fans since he arrived in the Magic City.

Chalk up the franchise's principal owner, Bruce Sherman, as another in the Sandy Alcantara Fan Club, which seems to have plenty of members. As the Miami Herald reported recently, the team's top dog gave unlimited respect to his star hurler during a recent conversation.

“He means everything,” Sherman said in an interview with Marlins Radio’s Jack McMullen, heading into the weekend. “Sandy has been here the same number of years I’ve been here, and the ownership group the last eight years together."

"I have profound respect for Sandy. He’s the ultimate professional. When you talk about the culture of this organization that [president of baseball operations] Peter Bendix and [general manager] Gabe [Kapler] and [manager] Clayton [McCullough] and all the people have created, he’s part of that culture. He carries himself. He’s fierce. He’s quiet. He’s loud when he has to be, and he doesn’t just want to win. It seems he wants to be the one who takes the ball every five days. I look forward to him taking the ball every five days."

Alcantara is a Modern-Day Marlins Legend

Sandy Alcantara delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sandy Alcantara joined the Marlins in 2018 after spending his rookie year with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he went 0-0 in 8 appearances. This year, he's 10-4, with a 4.00 ERA, on his way to another solid season as a starter.

In between, he's been one of the game's most solid starters and the leader of the staff for the Fish. Despite starting his MLB career in another city, he has become an integral part of Miami sports culture, as Bruce Sherman so poignantly pointed out.

"He represents the very best of not only the Marlins, but he represents the very best of baseball. He’s a humble guy. I’ve traveled with him. I text him occasionally. I separate my fandom from my ownership, but he’s just an extraordinary individual."

“He’s our franchise icon, and for us, I look forward to many years in the future and what this all becomes.”