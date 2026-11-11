Marlins Urged To Consider Plucking Division Rivals Closer in Free Agency This Winter

One question going into every offseason in South Florida when it comes to the Miami Marlins is just how much they are going to spend on their roster for the following year. In the last couple of years, it hasn't been much compared to the rest of baseball. In fact, it's been at the bottom compared to every team.

However, last season, the president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix, made a splash in terms of spending money for the Marlins by swooping in and signing former Tampa Bay Rays closer Peter Fairbanks to a one-year, $13 million contract. It turned out to be a disaster of a deal and one that, given Miami's history of not spending money, could cause them to shy away from going after another closer in free agency for 2027.

There are going to be some closers who hit the open market, and whether or not they leave their current teams remains to be seen. In the National League East, Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias is a free agent, and the Marlins won't be near the top of his list of potential destinations, but Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report made a strong case for Bendix to at least consider it.

Marlins Urged To Consider Signing Braves Closer Raisel Iglesias in Free Agency

Atlanta Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller listed the Top 5 landing spots for Iglesias, and the Marlins were not one of them. However, Miller mentioned all clubs and the possibility of them signing him. He made a very compelling argument for Miami, which clearly whiffed on Fairbanks.

"Just to play devil's advocate, though, what if they had invested in the correct closer? One who had stayed healthy and didn't post an ERA north of 6.00 while blowing four saves and suffering three other losses? That could have been a season-changer for a team that didn't miss the playoffs by all that much,'' wrote Miller.

He's not wrong. For the second straight season under manager Clayton McCullough, the Marlins hovered around the National League wild-card race, but again, they fell off in September. Would things have been different if Miami had indeed signed the right closer? Maybe, but having a closer you can count on in MLB is huge. Just ask McCullough.

The Marlins have some pressing needs this winter, but, like every other team, what happens with a potential lockout and how things end, primarily with the salary cap, will be a big thing for Bendix to navigate, whether or not there is one. It's very unlikely Miami signs Iglesias, but Miller certainly made a very compelling case to do so.