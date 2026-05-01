Marlins Welcome Back Former Manager in Clash Against Phillies

Don Mattingly was the manager of the Miami Marlins for seven seasons, leading the Fightin’ Fish to the postseason on one occasion in 2020 before ultimately falling to the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

That was by far the highlight of his tenure, as the Marlins never had a winning record in a full 162-game season under his watch. In fact, most of the time, the baseball was quite perilous and not pleasant to watch.

Mattingly last managed a game at loanDepot Park on Oct. 5, 2022, a 12-9 win over the Braves. Now Mattingly is back in the dugout in Miami, but this time it is on the opposite side.

Following the Philadelphia Phillies’ dismissal of manager Rob Thomson — a move that came due to the team’s lack of spirited play to start 2026 — Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski elevated Mattingly to the managerial position on an interim basis.

Mattingly’s promotion comes just months after he expressed a desire to not manage anymore. It is safe to say it appears he had a change of heart.

No matter the reason for why Mattingly is back managing a team in the big leagues, the reality of the situation for Miami heading into Friday night’s series opener against the Phillies is clear: a familiar face is going to be on the other side of the diamond, and that creates an extra layer of intrigue to what was already an interesting set of three games at loanDepot Park to begin the month of May.

A Familiar Face Returns With Something to Prove

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly (8) tips his cap to the fans during a ceremony with his family in the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Seven years of managing in Miami did not get Mattingly all that much — at least when it pertains to pure wins and losses. He finished his tenure in South Florida with a 443-587 record, with his best finish being a 31-29 season in 2020.

The Marlins never finished above second place in the NL East while he was there, and most of the time they were either in fourth or fifth.

All that said, is tonight’s game a chance for Mattingly to rewrite the past and create a new legacy in Miami? Does this three-game set — and even this entire season, for that matter — provide the former New York Yankees star an opportunity to prove to the baseball world that he still has what it takes to lead a club to the promised land?

Maybe that is overstepping a bit too much, but there is no doubt that this is an important series for both Mattingly, the Phillies and the Marlins. The Phillies are hoping to get off the schneid and actually put together a string of good performances. At this point in the season, things have not been going well in the City of Brotherly Love, that is for sure.

For the Marlins, everything is hunky-dory at the moment, but fans in Miami know that baseball is a cruel sport, and a team can fall just as quickly as it rose. A series win against the Phillies would do a whole lot to curb any sort of doubt that this season could be something special.

In the end, everybody has something to prove at loanDepot Park this weekend, but Mattingly might be at the forefront of the list. His time in Miami is not remembered all that fondly — now is his chance to turn that perception on its head and create a new legacy.