Are Marlins Being Leveraged Out of Closer Market After Devin Williams Signing?

Another potential closer target bit the dust on Monday night for the Miami Marlins.

Per Will Sammon of The Athletic on X (formerly Twitter), Williams agreed to a three-year deal with the New York Mets, one worth $45 million over three seasons with a $6 million signing bonus.

He follows two other closers that were signed recently. Ryan Helsley signed with the Baltimore Orioles for $28 million over two years, while Raisel Iglesias was re-signed by the Atlanta Braves for $16 million in 2026.

That is three of the top closers on the market — at that isn’t even the top of the market, a tier the Marlins aren’t expected to approach. That market is expected to include Edwin Diaz and Robert Suarez.

Williams agreeing to a deal with the Mets took an attainable closer off the market for Miami, the third attainable closer in a matter of days. It leads one to wonder if the Marlins’ closer market is already drying up?

What’s Left for Marlins to Sign at Closer?

Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The Marlins have money to spend and team leadership has made it clear they intend to use it this offseason. Miami won’t be spending like the New York Yankees. But the idea is to add anywhere from $20-$30 million in payroll and closer would be right up their alley. But that alley is now narrowing.

Per MLB Trade Rumors, Diaz is the highest-ranked closer, and he was followed by Williams. With Helsley and Iglesias also gone, the highest-rated closer is Suarez, who is projected for a three-year, $48 million deal with an average annual value of $16 million. He’s coming off a National League-leading 40 saves in 2025, preceded by a 36-save season in 2024. If he’s the right fit, that $16 million is more than half of what Miami is hoping to spend.

Kyle Finnegan could be cheaper. The veteran, who has more than 100 career saves with the Washington Nationals and the Detroit Tigers, is projected by MLBTR for a two-year deal worth $20 million. Age is a factor — he’s entering his age 34 season. He’s had at least 20 saves in each of his last four seasons. But he’s expressed a desire to stay with the Tigers, as he was born in Detroit.

Then there is Pete Fairbanks, who is projected by MLBTR for a two-year deal worth $18 million. The Tampa Bay Rays didn’t trigger his contract option, dropping a reliable, veteran closer who has at least 23 saves in each of the last three seasons.

Miami could also bet on Emilio Pagán, a 34-year-old who is coming off a career season in which he saved 32 games for the Cincinnati Reds. He’s a bargain per MLBTR at $16 million over two years. The Marlins would be betting that he’ll be the same closer in 2026 without much of a track record.

