Marlins Showing Interest in Closer with Florida Ties in Free Agency

The Miami Marlins had a 17-win improvement in 2025. The Marlins' 79 wins were not enough to make the postseason, but it was a big step in the right direction. With their breakthrough under Clayton McCullough, Miami is looking to stay aggressive this offseason and continue making upgrades.

The Marlins have not made any real moves yet, but it is only November. The winter meetings are around the corner, and that is when teams, including Miami, will truly reveal their offseason plans. The Fish have been linked to plenty of players, though.

Most recently, the Marlins showed interest in Michael King. Now that signing may not happen, but it shows that general manager Gabe Kapler and his boss, president of baseball operations Peter Bendix, are not afraid to go after the bigger names on the market. That fact remains true with the most recent player Miami is reportedly interested in.

Per Kevin Barral and Isaac Azout of Fish on First, the Marlins are showing interest in former Tampa Bay Rays closer Pete Fairbanks. This is in line with the reports that Miami wants to add a high-leverage reliever to the bullpen for the 2026 season. Fairbanks joins Devin Williams on the short list of closers the Marlins are interested in signing.

Pete Fairbanks Immediately Becomes Marlins' Closer

Sep 17, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks (29) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Fairbanks has spent the last seven seasons in Tampa Bay. However, the Rays decided to decline his club option, making him a free agent this offseason. It also makes Fairbanks one of the best closers on the market.

This past year, the right-handed pitcher made 61 appearances, threw 60.1 innings, allowed just 45 hits, struck out 59 batters, walked 18 and finished with a 2.83 ERA. The more impressive stat was his career-best 27 saves in 32 opportunities. If Fairbanks were to sign with Miami, he would immediately become their closer.

The Marlins had a decent bullpen in 2025, but only one player had more than 10 saves. Additionally, the team ranked 22nd in bullpen ERA and 18th in total saves. Miami's bullpen also had the fourth-highest FIP (4.45) and eighth-lowest K/BB ratio (2.28).

Although Miami picked it up in the second half of the year, they could still use a lockdown closer. Last year, the Marlins blew 21 saves, and they were 22-22 in one-run games. If just four or five of those went in their favor, the Marlins would have been in a much better position to make the playoffs. Adding a closer that can ensure the team wins the close ones will be key for Miami's future plans.

