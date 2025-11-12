MLB Insider Reveals Rumors of Marlins' Surprising New Offseason Strategy

The Miami Marlins aren't known for their spending, especially after ranking last in payroll this year. According to USA TODAY, the Marlins had an Opening Day payroll of just $67.4 million this season – roughly one-fifth what the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers spent on player salaries.

However, that could be about to change. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, Miami may be looking to change its tune this offseason.

Marlins Want To Be More Aggressive This Winter

Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

On Tuesday's episode of "Foul Territory," Rosenthal provided an update from the GM meetings in Las Vegas. He revealed a surprising rumor he's been hearing: the Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates – two of the cheapest teams in the league – are looking to spend more this winter.

"I heard that the Marlins and Pirates are telling agents, 'Hey, we'd like to be aggressive. We'd like to spend a little bit,'" Rosenthal said. "Now, that can be in free agency, or it can be in the manner of taking on salaries in trades."

The Marlins and Pirates are telling agents they'd like to be aggressive and spend a little bit, says @Ken_Rosenthal.



"That can be in free agency, or it can be in the matter of taking on salaries in trades." pic.twitter.com/R5aAqrIVa2 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 11, 2025

Miami has routinely ranked near the bottom of the league in payroll, so this would represent a significant change.

Perhaps the Marlins are sick of losing. They've only made the playoffs twice and won just one postseason series since winning their last World Series championship in 2003, posting a losing record in 14 of the last 16 seasons.

Miami took a step forward in 2025, however, winning 17 more games than the previous year and nearly finishing .500. Perhaps the front office wants to capitalize on that and help push the team over the top with some aggressive moves this offseason.

Who Should Miami Target This Offseason?

Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Marlins could also have some extra money coming off the books if they decide to trade Sandy Alcantara and his $17.3 million salary this winter, potentially giving them even more financial flexibility.

Miami had the sixth-worst ERA (4.60) in baseball last season, so pitching has to be a main focus, especially if Alcantara is dealt. Accordingly, the Marlins should look to shore up their pitching staff while potentially adding another impact bat to their lineup.

Miami's rotation is already in pretty good shape, so expect the bullpen to be a priority. There are always plenty of relievers available at relatively affordable prices, including the likes of Devin Williams and Ryan Helsley.

Offensively, a corner infielder with some pop makes sense. A reunion with J.T. Realmuto could also be in the cards if he's willing to DH.

Either way, look for the Marlins to be a bit busier than usual this winter.

More Marlins On SI