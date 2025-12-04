The Miami Marlins have many spots to fill. They might not get them all, but the first base position is very crucial.

It’s either the Marlins would use one of their prospects to fill the first base position, or they could target a free agent to play first base. There’s one player that’s available during this free agency, and the Marlins might be either overlooking him or don’t seem that interested. Regardless, the Marlins should give it a chance if they’re not too late.

Who Is The Free Agent That The Marlins Need To Meet With?

Jun 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first base Rhys Hoskins (12) points after he homers against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Rhys Hoskins is currently a free agent who is a solid first baseman. He spent the last two seasons playing for the Milwaukee Brewers. Hoskins is one of those players who knows how to help teams go from bad to worse. He plays the game with a lot of heart and passion.

The 32-year-old right-handed hitter started his career with the Philadelphia Ohillies and played for six seasons there. In his last year in Philadelphia, he helped the team reach the World Series in 2022. Hoskins hit six home runs and 12 RBIs in 17 games during that postseason run.

Unfortunately, he suffered a devastating torn ACL during the 2023 Spring Training, which kept him out for the entire season. He bounced back when he landed in Milwaukee. What he can do with his bat is something that pitchers don’t want to mess around with. Hoskins still has plenty of power left in him, and wherever he goes, any team would be lucky to have him.

The Marlins can use veteran leadership like Hoskins' to help them. Not only can he help the team in the middle of the lineup, but he can also motivate and give words of wisdom to the young players. Hoskins is one of the most beloved players in the clubhouse. You don’t hear bad things about him.

It’s doubtful that Hoskins will return to Milwaukee, and teams like the Chicago Cubs are targeting him. Why wouldn’t the Marlins join the party and steal him away from all of the teams?

The Winter Meetings in Orlando, Florida, will be very fascinating, as players and teams will sit down to see whether both sides are the right fit for one another. We don’t know what the Marlins will be thinking, but they should definitely have a conversation with Hoskins and his representatives.

Getting Hoskins to come to Miami could be a steal, mainly if Hoskins provides a comeback season, since 2025 wasn’t so pleasant from a statistical standpoint.

Hoskins has a lifetime career of 186 home runs with 750 hits and .238 batting average. He has five seasons in which he connected 25 or more home runs.

