Can Marlins Skipper Bring Key Lessons From World Series Champions Into Second Season?

Being a manager is hard, and it’s even tougher to win when you don’t have a loaded team, but Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough is a confident manager, and he’s not here to lose many games.

The 45-year-old skipper wrapped up his first season with the team and finished third in the National League East with a 79-83 record. McCullough knows what it feels like to be a winner, having served as the Dodgers' first base coach from 2021 to 2024. He earned a World Series ring in his final season with the ball club.

Key Qualities For McCullough to Improve Second Season and Learn From His Time with Dodgers

Aug 20, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough (86) celebrates a win over the St. Louis Cardinals with catcher Agustin Ramirez (50) at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

- Effective Communication

Great leaders know how to communicate with their players. Without communication, there’s no progress. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts always talks with his players before and after the game and explains his decisions in certain situations. McCullough may not have the elite players on the team like the Dodgers, but the Marlins are young and talented. The young players are counting on him to be an effective communicator.

- Team Culture

A team that enjoys playing together and has a lot of harmony begins with the manager. Having a positive attitude in the players can go a long way. McCullough has the opportunity to have a much better sophomore season as a manager if he can create a positive atmosphere in the clubhouse.

Players can easily get discouraged when they go hitless or give up too many earned runs. That’s the golden moment for the manager to step up and provide some words of encouragement to his player.

The Dodgers are arguably the team of this decade, and it’s not just because of talent; it’s also because of their culture, leadership, strategic thinking, and putting the team first above any player.

- Player Development

One of the most essential elements, without a doubt, is player development. In 2025, you saw players such as Kyle Stowers, Augustin Ramirez, Jakob Marsee, and Jacob Berry slowly grow and develop into legit hitters.

McCollough has put those men in the right situations for them to thrive during the regular season. In 2026, things could get a lot better with the development of top prospects like left-hander Thomas White, catcher Joe Mack, Robby Snelling, and Aiva Arquette.

The Marlins can build and create their own homegrown stars by carefully developing their skills. Keep their confidence high, build their passion for the game, and trust one another.

