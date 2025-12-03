Having a legitimate catcher is essential for every baseball organization. The Miami Marlins are still seeking that one catcher who can lead the field and have a strong presence in the organization.

The Marlins could have themselves a friendly competition between two young players who can take over the starting catcher position.

Who Are The Two Players That Can Compete To Be The Next Best Marlins Catcher?

Augustin Ramirez is the primary catcher for the Marlins at the moment. His most significant strength is his offense. Ramirez, 24, made his MLB debut in April 2025. There’s still a lot of room for him to grow.

It’s not a guarantee that he will stay as the Marlins catcher forever because he will most likely compete against another stud.

Joe Mack is one of the Marlins' best prospects. Mack has a great opportunity to make his big league debut next season.

The 22-year-old out of Williamsburg, New York, has excellent arm strength, and he can hit for contact. Mack knows how to put the ball in play, but can also hit it out of the ballpark. During his 2025 campaign, he hit .257 with 21 home runs, 58 RBIs, and .813 OPS to go with nine stolen bases in 408 at-bats.

One of his best games in the minors happened back on September 27th when he threw a terrific throw to second base to get the runner out. Also, he hit a two-run home run that reached 414 feet.

What does Mack need to work on? Mack needs to reduce his strikeout rate. For three consecutive seasons, he has struck out more than 100 times. His batting average could be much higher if he demonstrated a little more plate discipline. A good hitting coach needs to be by his side and correct his mistakes. Every talented player needs guidance to improve their skill set.

Mack got drafted by the Marlins as the 31st overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

If we have to guess who will end up winning the catcher's position, it would probably be Mack. He’s the more versatile player compared to Ramirez. Both players are strikeout machines and need to boost their batting averages.

On the other hand, we also need to consider that the Marlins need an everyday first baseman.

Will the Marlins ask Ramirez if he can start taking the record to transition to first base? We have seen in the past catchers make the move to first base. Some of the best examples are Joe Mauer, Carlos Santana, and, most recently, Wilson Contreras.

If an All-Star catcher can make the move to first base, then it wouldn’t be hard for Ramirez to give it a try. Regardless, it’s going to be an interesting dynamic to have both Ramirez and Mack compete, not only with each other, but potentially share the field. Everything will pay off as long as they help the Marlins win ball games.