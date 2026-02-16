Marlins Trading Edward Cabrera Could Define Direction of Upcoming Season

The Miami Marlins may have one of the most exciting and promising lineups in MLB. Pitching is just as important as the lineup. If not, it is more crucial for the team to reach the postseason.

Trading one of their best starters, Edward Cabrera, could be an advantage or a disadvantage for the team, as they will depend on the arms of Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez.

The Marlins Need A Strong Rotation For A Deep Playoff Run

One of the biggest questions that the Marlins will find the answer to at some point this season is whether the starting rotation will thrive without Cabrera’s presence on the mound

Cabrera was the undisputed Cy Young pitcher for the Marlins last season. He posted an 8-7 record with a 3.53 ERA, 150 strikeouts, and a 1.23 WHIP.

While Alcantara struggled in the first half and Perez was out for the season with an injury, the 27-year-old put the rotation on his back with his fearless confidence, velocity, and command. When he was on the mound, he didn’t feel timid or pressured.

Cabrera is now a member of the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs got better with his addition. The Marlins lost an important arm, but they can’t dwell too much on what’s already been done. The Marlins must focus on what they have.

The Marlins will monitor and see how Perez responds after a serious injury. Managing his innings will be a major priority for the coaches and front office personnel. Perez is the second-best pitcher on the rotation, and the Marlins want him to have long-term success.

Alcantara looks great mentally and physically entering the new season. He added some muscle and made some adjustments to his pitching. His second-half performance last season could be the continuation of what the Marlins will get this season. They’re hoping that he builds the same momentum and brings double-digit wins to the rotation.

Max Meyer, Braxton Garrett, and veteran Chris Paddack will have to do their part as the numbers 3-5 in the rotation.

Health will be vital for Meyer to get better and stay on the mound. He has the potential to be a solid No. 3 starter for the rest of the season. Meyer had a career-high 14 strikeouts against the Cincinnati Reds in April 2025. When he’s healthy, he can impact the game on another level. He’s great at attacking the zone. Meyer finished the season with a 3-5 record and a 4.73 ERA.

Garrett hasn’t been on a baseball field since June 2024. He’s ready for spring training and has a lot to prove. He’s been gone for too long. Garrett went 2-2 with a 5.34 ERA with 34 strikeouts in the 2024 season with the Marlins.

Paddack is the latest acquisition for the Marlins. The 30-year-old had a rough 2025 season, splitting time between the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins, going 5-12 with a 5.35 ERA and 112 strikeouts. If Paddack can win at least 8-9 wins, then the one-year deal would pay off.

