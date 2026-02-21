Marlins Fans Get Glimpse of Something Positive from Christopher Morel

The Miami Marlins looked to add some extra infield depth this offseason following a season where they fell just shy of making it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2023. While they don't have the most money to spend, the Marlins made sure to look into players who possess a ton of upside.

One player who fit the bill for Miami was infielder Christopher Morel, as he was brought in on a one-year deal with Miami, looking to get his career back on track. The former top prospect for the Chicago Cubs hasn't been the same player since his MLB debut back in 2022, but there is still untapped potential.

Last season, Morel had a -0.3 WAR with the Tampa Bay Rays in 105 games. While that's not terrific for the young hitter, his value for Miami came to play in the spring opener against the New York Mets on Saturday.

What Morel Did in Today's Game

Former Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Christopher Morel (24) reacts after hitting a home run. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Traditionally a third baseman by trade, who can also play a little bit of the outfield, the Marlins had Morel start the game at first base against the Mets. The first base depth for Miami is a little scarce, so if Morel can show he's comfortable at the position, it could be his position to lose come opening day.

In the first inning of the game, in a hit that looked like it would be down the first base line, Morel made a sparkling grab deep in the hole, took his time, and flipped it to Marlins starting pitcher and top prospect, Robby Snelling, for the out. The video is listed below, via Fish On First on X (formerly Twitter).

That is Marlins FIRST BASEMAN Christopher Morel to you 👏 pic.twitter.com/3yjxf72aXK — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) February 21, 2026

Miami has a contact-heavy team, so seeing that Morel can play defense like this at first base when most first basemen aren't as agile is encouraging. He didn't record a base hit in the two at-bats he had, but he did secure a sacrifice fly to score a run for the Marlins.

"If I practice more and challenge myself, I know I can play everywhere," Morel told Fish On First following his appearance in the game.

"Right away, when talking to Miami, they planned on me practicing first base," Morel said when asked when he began practicing first base. "Everyday. Monday to Friday.... The more you put into practice, the more better you feel in the game."