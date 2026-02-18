Why Max Meyer’s Spring Focus Matters More to Marlins Than His Results

It’s no secret that pitching leads a team to bigger and better things. The Miami Marlins are doing everything they can to make sure they have the right rotation to help them win this season.

The Marlins made some moves this offseason, filling in holes in their bullpen. They traded away Edward Cabrera, but they still have Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez. Their potential third starter is Max Meyer. He’s been through a lot in his young big league career. However, 2026 might be a different story.

Meyer’s Journey and the Possibility to Break Out in Year Four

The Marlins selected the 26-year-old in the 2020 MLB Draft. Meyer was a stud during his three years with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. In each of those three seasons, he had an ERA of 2.30 or better.

Meyer made his big league debut in July 2022, but his rookie season didn’t pan out the way he hoped. The worst way to start your career is with an injury. Meyer tore his UCL in only his second big league start. The injury forced him to miss the rest of the 2022 season and the entire 2023 season.

Injuries have been a major problem for Meyer. The following year he was suffering a hip injury. Meyer finished the 2024 season with a 3-5 record with a 5.68 ERA in 11 starts. Last season, Meyer went 3-5 again with a 4.73 ERA in 12 starts.

His career in the majors so far is a total of 6-11 record with a 5.29 ERA with 120 strikeouts. Meyer can succeed if he stays on the field more often. Meyer is feeling good after rehabbing from surgery. There’s a good chance that the best is yet to come from Meyers this spring.

“I feel good,” Meyer said. “I had a good off-season, put on some weight, and everything feels good. I hope I can continue that the whole season.”

Aside from adding weight and working on his throwing arm, he’s also been making adjustments to his pitches and other areas where he needed to make some tweaks.

“I just tightened up the sweeper,” Meyer said. “Also, a more consistent sinker shape and getting my depth back on my change-up and a little more on my fastball, trying to attack all those things. Just little tweaks, making sure my strength is there.”

Sometimes growing a beard can bring good luck. Meyer comes into spring training with a brand-new look, sporting a beard compared to how he looked last season.

The goal is to be ready and contribute when the team calls his name.

“I don’t want to be sitting on the sidelines anymore,” Meyer said.

With that comment right there, it gives the impression that he’s coming into the spring with a lot of tenacity and determination.