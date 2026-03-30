Deyvison De Los Santos Makes Good Impression in Long-Awaited Marlins Debut

The Miami Marlins first baseman Deyvison De Los Santos got the start at first base against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

The opportunity came after Christopher Morel went down with an injury.

De Los Santos made his big league debut and already made a strong impression.

De Los Santos Delivers First Hit

Miami Marlins first baseman Deyvison de Los Santos. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The 22-year-old waited for this moment for a long time. De Los Santos, who has been with the Marlins since he was 18 and spent six years in the minors, got his first big league hit, and it came in the second inning off a double.

A DEYVISON DOUBLE IN HIS FIRST @MLB AT-BAT pic.twitter.com/qOk1NT7Ylc — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) March 29, 2026

Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle could’ve made the play. It should’ve been an out, but he dropped the ball. De Los Santos ran all the way to second and put Miami in a great position as the runner went from first to third. The Marlins scored just one run in the inning.

De Los Santos finished 1-for-2 in the game. He’s one of the top prospects in the Marlins system and a key bright future star. He has great tools to be the next big hitter for the Marlins. De Los Santos can hit for contact and power. A player who can produce many doubles and home runs.

The team is already loaded offensively, and with his production, it’s more of an asset than a liability. It’s only one game, but he has a lot of potential. De Los Santos’ preparation and performances in the Dominican Winter League and Triple-A in Jacksonville have elevated his chances of reaching the big leagues this season.

We knew De Los Santos would debut sometime in 2026, but not this soon. Sometimes, when things are meant to be, they will be. It’s an unfortunate injury that happened to Morel, but it turned out to be a golden opportunity for De Los Santos to take advantage of.

It’s a great Sunday to be a Marlins fan. There’s Teal Sunday for Throwback Sunday, the debut of De Los Santos, and a walk-off to complete the three-game series sweep.

The Marlins have reached an impeccable 3-0 start for the first time since 2009. The Marlins will remain at loanDepot Park as they begin a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox.

First pitch begins at 6:40 pm ET. Chris Paddack is set to take the mound for the Marlins. Paddack will need to neutralize White Sox's new third baseman, Munetaka Murakami, who is already hitting three home runs to start the season.