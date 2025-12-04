The Winter Meetings get underway on Sunday in Orlando, and things could get very interesting. This is a time of year in the offseason when some of the big free agents could end up signing, and were foundation of trades is discussed.

One team that is sure to be fielding calls this winter and fielding questions at the meetings is the Miami Marlins. They have two pitchers, Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, who teams would have interest in if they decide to move one.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report came up with a mock trade that involved Miami and centered around Cabrera with the Boston Red Sox. It involved one of their outfielders, Jarren Duran, who Boston is looking to potentially move this offseason.

Red Sox and Marlins Linked as Trade Partners for Edward Cabrera

Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Again, moving on from either Cabrera or Alcantara isn't a given this offseason. Miami came close to making the postseason in 2025, finishing four games out of the final National League Wild Card spot. They project to have one of the best rosters in the majors, and running it back and seeing how things go early in 2026 is certainly on the table.

This makes it more probable that the Marlins would have to be blown away with a deal to move Cabrera or Alcantara. Rymer came up with a mock trade, and it has Boston sending Duran to Miami for Cabrera and catcher Joe Mack.

Cabrera going to the Red Sox would certainly solidify their rotation behind Garrett Crochet, and he would slot in as their No. 2 ahead of the recently acquired Sonny Gray.

Jul 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) celebrates after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the eleventh inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As far as Miami goes, acquiring Duran would give them a player who has elite speed, a good arm in the outfield, and can create havoc on the bases.

Over the last three seasons, Duran has stolen 82 bases, and his power is beginning to come around with 37 home runs in the last two seasons. He has 89 doubles and 27 triples during that same timeframe. He has three years of team control remaining, which would be enticing to teams.

The Marlins had some younger players break out in 2025, including Kyle Stowers, who won a Gold Glove and was a finalist for the Silver Slugger Award. There are some other young players who Miami has coming up, but acquiring a player like Duran and what he brings to the table with three years of team control would be tough to pass up.

It's an unlikely trade that would happen, but the idea of acquiring an arm like Cabrera's might be something Boston considers, and Duran is someone who would be a big addition to Miami.

More Marlins On SI