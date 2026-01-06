The Miami Marlins continue to go into work scouting and signing international players. Infielders Santiago Solarte and Ronny Muñoz are some of the top prospects in the 2026 Marlins international class.

The top prospects in the 2026 Marlins international class, Solarte and Dominican INF Ronny Muñoz, are each expected to receive bonuses between $1-2 million. The team's total bonus pool is $7.36 million. https://t.co/h6FRRt5tQR — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) January 5, 2026

What’s There To Know About Solarte and Muñoz?

The 17-year-old Solarte is from Caja Seca, a small village in Venezuela. The country is blessed with so much baseball talent, and there are a lot of them in the Major Leagues. Baseball runs deep in the blood of Venezuela. Santiago has an incredible size. He’s about 6’5 and is showing promise to be a terrific defender early in his career.

He’s been in action playing for the Venezuelan Winter League. Santiago is only a teenager, and he can only get better from here. He’s got the size, and within time, he will add more muscle, which will make him even more lethal at the plate. Solarte’s height and playing the shortstop position can easily remind us of Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz.

Solarte has been training with former Venezuelan baseball player Carlos Guillen, who played 14 seasons with teams including the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers. Guillen was a three-time All-Star. Solarte is learning from a player who has credibility in the sport.

Muñoz is another young shortstop who is making strides in his career. What makes his story exciting is that he comes from an area of the Dominican Republic where many notable ballplayers made it to the big leagues. The town we’re talking about is called San Pedro de Macorís.

Sammy Sosa, Tony Fernandez, Fernando Tatis Jr, Alfonso Soriano, and Robinson Cano have all come from this territory and made their mark in the Majors. Muñoz is looking forward to being part of that elite group someday, but it will require a lot of sacrifice, commitment, dedication, and focus.

He’s a player who’s listed at 5’11. Muñoz's strongest asset so far is his offense and bat speed. His defense needs to improve, but it’s all possible since he’s only 17. Muñoz can become an all-around talent if he continues to get his reps and hit the batting cage.

It’s always fascinating to hear stories of young, talented prospects who are slowly climbing up the ranks and coming from very poverty areas. It makes the player want to work so much harder to provide a better future for themselves and their families.

Muñoz and Solarte must continue doing what they're doing, and maybe we can see them make it to the show in five years as newcomers to the Marlins.

