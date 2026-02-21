Marlins Top 10 Prospects Face Each Other in Spring Training Showdown

While most of the focus during spring training is on Major League camp, teams like the Miami Marlins also have a minor league camp going on in the background.

If one were to roam the backfields at the Marlins spring training facility in Jupiter, Fla., they would likely find dozens of young prospects that are working hard for a chance to make the Majors years down the road. It’s minor league spring training. And, if one hits the back fields at the right time, one might see the future.

Marlins Radio Network was fortunate to come across something like that on Friday. During a live batting practice on one of the back fields, young pitching prospect Kevin DeFrank faced young shortstop prospect Aiva Arquette. It’s possible the pair are the future of the Marlins at their respective positions.

Kevin DeFrank vs. Aiva Arquette

17-year-old RHP Kevin Defrank faces Aiva Arquette as part of his live at-bats pic.twitter.com/bRqMlabRbV — Marlins Radio Network (@MarlinsRadio) February 20, 2026

Both are Top 10 prospects in the Marlins organization, with Arquette at No. 3 and DeFrank at No. 6 per Baseball America (subscription required). The video shows DeFrank throwing some great fastballs for the first few pitches with Arquette struggling to connect. Later, DeFrank had trouble locating pitches and Arquette did a good job laying off. The at-bat ended with Arquette striking out.

Arquette is 22 years old, and the Marlins made him their first-round selection in last year's draft. Taken No. 7 overall out of Oregon State, the shortstop is coming off a standout season with the Beavers. He played his first two collegiate seasons with Washington.

With Oregon State last year, he slashed .354/.461/.654 with 19 home runs and 55 RBI. After his draft selection, Miami sent him to High-A Beloit to get in some reps before the end of the season. In 27 games he slashed .242/.350/.323 with one home run and 10 RBI. He could go back to Beloit to start 2026 or, with a strong camp, could end up going to Double-A Pensacola to start the campaign.

DeFrank was an international signing for the Marlins during the 2025 cycle out of the Dominican Republic. He stayed in his home country to play in the Dominican Summer League last year, going 0-1 with a 3.19 ERA. He struck out 34 and walked at 10 in 31 innings. He only gave up one home run.

Just 17 years old, he will likely remain stateside and play in the Florida Complex League, which means an extended stay at the recently completed Marlins player development facility in Jupiter. With a great performance in the FCL, he could be promoted to their Class-A team in Jupiter late in the year.