Inside The Marlins

Miami Marlins Defensive Rating Shows Urgent Need To Improve in Offseason

The Miami Marlins defense need to get better during the offseason.

Maddy Dickens

Sep 20, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough (86) walks off the field after making lineup changes during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Sep 20, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough (86) walks off the field after making lineup changes during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

The offseason for Major League Baseball is officially here for everybody as the World Series has come to a close. A few teams were highlighted during October as they found success during the playoffs, but one of those was not the Miami Marlins.

The Marlins had a mediocre year at best as they missed a berth to the postseason by four games and finished the year under .500. Ultimately it is not exactly a bad thing that they didn't make the wild card as when a team gets there, they want to be a contender. The Marlins aren't ready for that.

This is one of the youngest rosters in baseball, so there is plenty of room to grow as the ballclub has nowhere near reached their full potential yet. The offseason is a time to address each shortcoming that the team has, so next year they are in a different spot when October rolls around.

One area that is begging for help is their defensive performance as an all-around unit. There were some standouts as three of their players were named as Gold Glove finalists with one victor, utility man Javier Sanoja.

Sanoja was joined by a pair of teammates and even though they didn't win, it is truly an honor to be nominated for the highest defensive honor that baseball has to offer: second baseman Xavier Edwards and left fielder Kyle Stowers.

There is no shame in Edwards losing to the pair of Chicago Cubs players who took the honor at their respective positions as they were a part of arguably the best defensive team in baseball. There are some individual players who don't need addressing in the offseason, but the team doesn't perform fluidly out in the field and that is an issue.

Marlins Defensive Performance Graded as a Whole: C-

Edwards throwing to first base to get out a Washington Nationals hitte
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Despite having a trio of players who stood out across the National League as some of the best in the game defensively, they fell short in many areas.

Marlins

League Average

Ranking

Runs Allowed Per Game

4.93

4.45

28th

Efficency

.700

.698

14th

Putouts

4330

4308

4th

Assists

1383

1366

13th

Errors

85

82

17th

Double Plays

107

121

26th

Fielding Percentage

.985

.986

23rd-19th

The Marlins didn't necessarily have one area that was the ultimate hold up to a breakthrough season. They need one, preferably two, more bats, but their defense needs work as well clearly. There is a lot of time between now and opening day, so if Miami wants to throw their name in the hat with elite squads, some serious adjustments need to be made and that starts now in free agency.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Maddy Dickens
MADDY DICKENS

Home/News