Marlins Receive Mixed Reviews From Roster-Changing 2026 Offseason

Going into the offseason, there were a lot of questions surrounding the Miami Marlins and what was going to happen with their pitching staff. They had two starters, Edward Cabrera and Sandy Alcantara, who teams were interested in. It felt like the president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix, would run it back with them and see how things go leading into the trade deadline.

That did not end up being the case. In January, Bendix traded Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs and he traded left-hander Ryan Weathers to the New York Yankees. The returns were a haul of prospects combined.

Alcantara remains with Miami, but for how much longer? As far as other moves this offseason went, the Marlins brought in some free agents, but nothing is going to move the needle in the National League East.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) graded each team off-season to date and predicted where each team will finish. His grade was a little surprising, but his prediction was not.

Marlins Handed Surprising Grade for 2026 Offseason

Bowden gave the Marlins a B for their offseason to date, but he predicted them to finish in fourth-place in the National League East. That prediction to finish fourth is not surprising given how the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies' offseasons have gone compared to Miami's.

" The Marlins received solid trade returns for pitchers Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers, who both carry high injury risk. They received a boatload of prospects in those deals, highlighted by high-end outfield prospects Owen Caissie and Dillon Lewis. The Marlins did a great job of building their prospect depth,'' Bowden wrote.

Owen Caissie is someone who can certainly crack the Marlins roster in 2026 and make an impact. However, another addition has gone under the radar when it comes to Miami's bullpen.

Bendix signed former Tampa Bay Rays closer Pete Fairbanks to bolster the backend of the bullpen. It can't be ignored that he was given a one-year deal for $15 million. If things are not going well by the trade deadline, Fairbanks could be another big trade chip along with Alcantara for Bendix.

Utility infielder and outfielder Christopher Morel was also signed by Miami from the Rays, but it feels like the Marlins have not addressed the need for another bat for a lineup that struggled at times.

Bowden's biggest question is whether or not Alcantara can regain his Cy Young form in 2026, which would increase his trade value higher than it currently is. Of course, all of that would depend on where Miami is in the standings on August 3 as to what moves the front office ends up making.

