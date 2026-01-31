Marlins Predicted Lineup Has Late Free Agent Addition at Key Position

Spring training is around the corner, and the Miami Marlins feel like a team that is just about set in terms of moves. Starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara could still be moved, but right now that seems unlikely unless the president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix, gets blown away with an offer.

So far, pitchers Ryan Weathers has been moved to the New York Yankees, and Edward Cabrera has been traded to the Chicago Cubs. The returns were a handful of prospects and some who can step in and help sooner than some might think.

As far as the everyday players go, Bendix has added some pieces in free agency. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report thinks that he still has another move in store before the season begins.

Marlins Predicted To Sign Veteran Free Agent First Baseman

Reuter predicted each team's Opening Day lineup for 2026 based on WAR projections. Miami's lineup for Reuter has a pair of rookies, right fielder Owen Cassie, part of the return from the Cubs for Cabrera and catcher Joe Mack. There was one more name that stuck out, free agent Nathaniel Lowe at first base.

2B Xavier Edwards

CF Jakob Marsee

LF Kyle Stowers

DH Agustín Ramírez

RF Owen Caissie (R)

SS Otto Lopez

1B Nathaniel Lowe

C Joe Mack (R)

3B Connor Norby

"Agustín Ramírez was bad enough defensively behind the plate last season that he could already be a DH-only option going forward, which would in turn open the door for top prospect Joe Mack to push for the starting catcher job this spring. A buy-low first base option like Nathaniel Lowe or Ty France makes sense, though Christopher Morel is an intriguing reclamation project who could also plug in there to start the year,'' Reuter wrote.

Lowe is someone who has been linked to the Marlins this offseason and truth be told, it wouldn't be the worst signing by Bendix. The 30-year-old Lowe played for the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox last season, slashing just .228/.307/.381, but he did hit 18 home runs and drove in 84 runs combined between the two teams.

Miami signed Christopher Morel from the Tampa Bay Rays to reportedly play first base, but Lowe might be a better option for a team that needs more production from the position in 2026. Signing Lowe is a move where, if it doesn't work out, Bendix can move him, as it wouldn't be a big contract to bring him in. He would be another veteran in a lineup that again could be young this season.

