Former Marlins Coach Files Age Discrimination Lawsuit Against Team

Former Miami Marlins coach Jeff Schwarz is suing the organization, claiming he was terminated due to age discrimination.

The Marlins overhauled their player development department after the 2024 season. A 60-year-old coach who lost his job wants to take them the court for violating the Florida Civil Rights Act. https://t.co/WUdX1yTWd2 #marlins #miami #marlinsbeisbol — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) December 21, 2025

According to Fish on First, the 61-year-old Schwarz feels that he should receive money for suffering many different emotions, such as “mental pain and suffering, inconvenience, emotional distress,” and much more. Schwarz was 60 years old when he was let go by the Marlins at the end of the 2024 season.

Who is Jeff Schwarz, and Can He Win This Lawsuit?

Schwarz was selected in the 24th round by the Chicago Cubs in the 1982 MLB Draft. He was born and raised in Fort Pierce, Florida.

During his minor league career, he posted a 24-38 record with a 4.57 ERA with 570 strikeouts in 171 games. One of his best games as a minor leaguer came in 1991 when he threw a four-hitter in a complete game victory.

He spent just two seasons in the Majors. He made his debut on April 24, 1993, with the Chicago White Sox after spending 11 seasons in the minors. Schwarz was 28 years old. Talk about resilience and perseverance. Whether a player is a top prospect or not, the determination to try to make the big leagues is something to respect in any athlete.

In 54 games in his big league career, he posted a 2-2 record with a 4.17 ERA, 59 strikeouts, and a 1.58 WHIP. On June 14, 1993, he earned his first big league win against the Kansas City Royals. Schwarz pitched three scoreless innings as a reliever. He played with the White Sox for two seasons, then was traded to the Angels in 1994, but played only four games.

After his time in MLB ended, Schwarz took his baseball journey to Japan in 1995, where he played only one season.

In the case of Schwarz and the Marlins organization, we hope the situation doesn’t get worse. Both sides must reach some common ground in the courtroom. Schwarz believes this violates the Florida Civil Rights Act. He thinks other people in the organization were also facing age discrimination.

In October 2024, 11 Marlins coaches were let go. Each of them was at least 46 years old. Some of the names that are mentioned in the article include Triple A Jacksonville manager Daren Brown, minor league pitching coordinator Scott Alfred, and Billy Gardner.

Overall, the 2024 season was lousy for the Marlins. The team lost 100 games, finishing last in the NL East division. It could be one of those things where nothing was going right for the organization, and many people were at fault for the season's outcome.

