New Top 30 Prospect List Shows Where Miami Marlins Are Headed

The Miami Marlins have a very bright future ahead of them. Not only for this season, but for the next few seasons that follow.

Several young Marlins players have already begun to make their mark on the MLB roster. However, there are still many players working their way up through the minor leagues, preparing for their chance to reach the big leagues.

This is highlighted in the latest Top 30 prospect rankings for the 2026 season.

The Top 30 Prospects for the Marlins

A Miami Marlins logo neon light is silhouetted against the sky. | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Here are the top 30 prospects for the Marlins, courtesy of MLB.com.

Top 10

1. LHP Thomas White

2. LHP Robby Snelling



3. OF Owen Caissie

4. SS Aiva Arquette

5. C Joe Mack

6. RHP Kevin Defrank

7. 2B/SS Starlyn Caba

8. OF Cam Cannarella

9. OF Kemp Alderman

10. RHP Karson Milbrandt

Miami Marlins catcher Joe Mack (80) reacts as he rounds the bases. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Of the Top 10 prospects for Miami, several are expected to make their debuts at some point in 2026. Robby Snelling looks to be a pitcher the franchise will rely on at some point this season, along with Joe Mack behind the dish, who has been absolutely destroying the baseball this spring.

Owen Caissie is another player that fans could expect to see a lot of in 2026. The former Chicago Cub was brought in to fit the mold of the youth movement for the Marlins, and his natural raw power will only help his chances to stand out this season.

Aiva Arquette is projected to make his MLB debut sometime in 2028, along with Starlyn Caba and Cam Cannarella. Kevin Defrank is projected to be the latest arrival of the current Top 10 prospects, expected to be around 2030.

Top 20

11. OF Dillon Lewis

12. OF/SS/2B Andrew Salas

13. OF Brandon Compton

14. SS Santiago Solarte

15. RHP Noble Meyer



16. SS/2B Cristian Hernandez

17. OF Luis Cova

18. OF Max Williams

19. OF Brendan Jones

20. OF Fenwick Trimble

Miami Marlins draft pick Noble Meyer, right, is introduced by commissioner Rob Manfred. | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Of the Top 20, right-handed pitcher Noble Meyer stands out as the prime prospect in this group. Along with Snelling and White, Meyer has the makings of a pitcher who could help the Marlins for the future in a needed depth/rotational role.

Top 30

21. SS/3B Luis Arana

22. OF José Castro

23. OF Esmil Valencia

24. SS Ronny Muñoz

25. LHP Nate Payne

26. OF Dillon Head

27. OF PJ Morlando

28. RHP Aiden May

29. RHP Grant Shepardson

30. RHP Yohanfer Santana

One thing is for certain for the Marlins when looking at their top 30 prospects for the 2026 campaign: they are very well set on both pitching depth and outfielders.