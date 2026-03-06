New Top 30 Prospect List Shows Where Miami Marlins Are Headed
The Miami Marlins have a very bright future ahead of them. Not only for this season, but for the next few seasons that follow.
Several young Marlins players have already begun to make their mark on the MLB roster. However, there are still many players working their way up through the minor leagues, preparing for their chance to reach the big leagues.
This is highlighted in the latest Top 30 prospect rankings for the 2026 season.
The Top 30 Prospects for the Marlins
Here are the top 30 prospects for the Marlins, courtesy of MLB.com.
Top 10
1. LHP Thomas White
2. LHP Robby Snelling
3. OF Owen Caissie
4. SS Aiva Arquette
5. C Joe Mack
6. RHP Kevin Defrank
7. 2B/SS Starlyn Caba
8. OF Cam Cannarella
9. OF Kemp Alderman
10. RHP Karson Milbrandt
Of the Top 10 prospects for Miami, several are expected to make their debuts at some point in 2026. Robby Snelling looks to be a pitcher the franchise will rely on at some point this season, along with Joe Mack behind the dish, who has been absolutely destroying the baseball this spring.
Owen Caissie is another player that fans could expect to see a lot of in 2026. The former Chicago Cub was brought in to fit the mold of the youth movement for the Marlins, and his natural raw power will only help his chances to stand out this season.
Aiva Arquette is projected to make his MLB debut sometime in 2028, along with Starlyn Caba and Cam Cannarella. Kevin Defrank is projected to be the latest arrival of the current Top 10 prospects, expected to be around 2030.
Top 20
11. OF Dillon Lewis
12. OF/SS/2B Andrew Salas
13. OF Brandon Compton
14. SS Santiago Solarte
15. RHP Noble Meyer
16. SS/2B Cristian Hernandez
17. OF Luis Cova
18. OF Max Williams
19. OF Brendan Jones
20. OF Fenwick Trimble
Of the Top 20, right-handed pitcher Noble Meyer stands out as the prime prospect in this group. Along with Snelling and White, Meyer has the makings of a pitcher who could help the Marlins for the future in a needed depth/rotational role.
Top 30
21. SS/3B Luis Arana
22. OF José Castro
23. OF Esmil Valencia
24. SS Ronny Muñoz
25. LHP Nate Payne
26. OF Dillon Head
27. OF PJ Morlando
28. RHP Aiden May
29. RHP Grant Shepardson
30. RHP Yohanfer Santana
One thing is for certain for the Marlins when looking at their top 30 prospects for the 2026 campaign: they are very well set on both pitching depth and outfielders.
Dominic Minchella is a 2024 Eastern Michigan University graduate with a BA in Communications, Media, and Theatre Arts and a Journalism minor. He covers Major League Baseball for On SI and spends his free time watching games and sharing his insights.