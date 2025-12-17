Former Marlins Hitter Impressed With How Fearless 2025 Team Looked

Former Miami Marlins Cliff Floyd is liking what he is seeing from this young Marlins group.

Floyd recently interviewed with the Marlins Hot Stove Show and shared his thoughts on the 2025 Marlins.

What Impressed Cliff Floyd About This Young Core?

The 54-year-old played for 17 MLB seasons; six of them came with the Marlins, which is the most he’s played for a team, followed by the Montréal Expos, where he spent five seasons.

Floyd was an outstanding athlete. He had the size and power. A former All-Star and World Series champion with the Marlins in his first season with the team, which came in 1997. Floyd hit 110 of his 233 career home runs with the Marlins.

He’s having a stellar career in broadcasting. When he voices his opinion, we have to tune in. Floyd gives great insights and analysis on players and teams. Since he’s a former Marlin, his thoughts on the current squad should have fans even more excited about what’s to come for 2026.

Floyd hopes that the Marlins can pick up where they left off in 2025.

“The biggest thing for me was they learned who they were,” Floyd said. “When you start building something, you have to learn your identity first. When you start watching them and dissecting them, the biggest thing I took away is that they didn’t play with fear. They played with heart.”

Every great team needs an identity. That’s for sure. You can’t excel in sports as a unit if there’s no identity. The Marlins are slowly coming together.

The team hasn’t made any major signings this offseason, but they added a key piece who could go down as a steal: Christopher Morel. The Marlins had a chance to get someone like Kenley Jansen, but he signed with the Detroit Tigers.

Perhaps the Marlins front office will bet on their go-to guys and see where things go. It would take every single player on this roster to make the 2026 season unforgettable.

Kyle Stowers must repeat what he did last season or be five times better. Augustin Ramirez needs to show more power and consistency and strike out less. Eury Perez and Sandy Alcantara must show the world that they can be a feared 1-2 punch in the rotation.

The Marlins will begin their quest on March 26th against the Colorado Rockies. We are 100 days away from Opening Day.

Playoff or bust? Too soon?

Well, if a team wants to compete as the Marlins do, then it’s definitely playoff or bust for them. This team is built to win more than 79 games.

