Former Marlins Pitcher Struggles to Find Stability in New Opportunities

Former Miami Marlins reliever George Soriano is having a tough offseason finding a home.

The month of January did not treat Soriano well, getting shipped and dropped from one team to another.

Will Soriano Find a Team Before the Regular Season Begins?

Soriano began his career with the Marlins after signing as an international free agent at 16. He’s from San Pedro de Macorís, a town in the Dominican Republic where a lot of talent came from and made it to the MLB, such as Sammy Sosa, Robinson Cano, and many more.

Soriano made his professional debut in the Marlins Dominican Summer League the following year after signing. At 17, he struggled in his first season after posting a 1-6 record with a 3.56 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 9 starts. Soriano spent eight total seasons in the minors before making his MLB debut.

Throughout his eight years in the minors, he finished with a 23-25 record with a 3.40 ERA, 16 saves, 510 strikeouts in 179 games.

At 23, Soriano made his debut with the Marlins during the 2023 season. He didn’t earn any wins or lose any games. During his first MLB season he appeared in 26 games and gave up 46 hits, 22 earned runs, 52 strikeouts, and finished with a 3.81 ERA in 52 innings.

In his third and final season with the Marlins, he went 2-0 with an 8.35 ERA, 36 strikeouts, and a 1.77 WHIP in 24 games. His time with the Marlins didn’t turn out for the best. It’s just unfortunate because he does have some good traits to his game.

Soriano has a high-velocity fastball that can reach anywhere between 92 and 98 miles per hour. His secondary pitch is the slider, and his other go-to pitch is the changeup.

As intriguing as those pitch selections are, Soriano still has a long way to go. It’s not producing wins. What’s stopping him from becoming an effective pitcher?

One of his weaknesses is his command-and-control. Soriano must avoid walking hitters. He has allowed 55 walks during his three seasons with the Marlins. Teams run out of patience when a player shows too much inconsistency.

It’s a gut-wrenching feeling for an athlete to become a journeyman. There is certainly a lack of stability. Soriano’s latest journey has been a long one in just three months. He has gone from the Marlins to the Braves and the Nationals in three months.

George Soriano's offseason



November 5: claimed off waivers by Orioles

January 5: DFA'd by O's

January 9: claimed by Braves

January 26: DFA'd by Braves

January 30: claimed by Nationals

Today: DFA'd by Nats pic.twitter.com/SmF6FMz7ee — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) February 5, 2026

Hopefully, Soriano uses this as a sign of motivation to become a better pitcher.

