New Marlins Reliever Comfortable with Franchise’s Unique Bullpen Set-Up

The Miami Marlins didn’t have a set closer in 2025. Does Pete Fairbanks change that in 2026?

Sure, Calvin Faucher emerged as a de facto closer at time in 2025 and led the team with 15 saves. But he was one of nine players to record a save last season. The list included Ronny Henriquez (7), Anthony Bender (4), Tyler Phillips (4), Jesus Tinoco (4), Lake Bachar (3), Janson Junk (1), George Soriano (1) and Freddy Tarnok (1).

It brings into focus what losing Henriquez to elbow surgery for the 2026 season was a blow. He was 7-1 with a 2.22 ERA and emerged as one of the Marlins’ best high-leverage relievers.

Miami will pay Fairbanks $13 million for 2026 to take on a high-leverage role. His resume, especially recently, screams closer. But it’s possible he’ll have a more fluid role, at least from his perspective.

Pete Fairbanks on Marlins Bullpen

Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Fairbanks spoke to reporters about his signing just before the end of the year. During that conversation, he was asked what his role would be. The assumption is that he would handle the ninth. But he told reporters, including Isaac Azout at Fish on First, that he’s Ok with a more fluid role.

“I'm quite familiar with how the leverage-based bullpen gets ran, as I did it for quite a while until, really, the past three years," Fairbanks said. "Whether it's improving the counting stats in the ninth, or facing the heart of the eighth, whatever is asked of me is going to be what I do.”

Fairbanks has 90 career saves, and more than 70 of those saves have come in the last three years as the Rays trusted him to close more often. But, before that, he was a snug fit into the Rays’ bullpen by committee, handling high-leverage innings when needed. In 2021, for example, he finished 17 games but only saved five. In 2023 he had a 1.13 ERA in 24 games and had eight saves.

The right-hander is coming off a 2025 in which he went 4-5 with a 2.83 ERA in 61 appearances, with 59 strikeouts and 18 walks in 60.1 innings. Fairbanks has a career ERA of 3.19 and hasn’t had an ERA higher than 3.59 in any of his last five seasons with the Rays.

Closers don’t take every save opportunity for most teams, as some come in back-to-back situations and teams prefer not to wear them out. That’s where Faucher’s experience last season matters to the Marlins as a companion to Fairbanks, who has the experience to take most of the opportunities.

Recommended Articles