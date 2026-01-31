How Every Marlins Transaction Set up Potential Postseason Push in 2026

The Miami Marlins entered the 2026 season trying to build on winning 79 games under first year manager Clayton McCullough.

The Marlins were on the outskirts of the National League wild card race in the final weeks of the season, as the overall roster showed promise that brighter days may be ahead. In the offseason, the Marlins put a premium on trying to get return on young pitchers that could bring in talented young prospects. To that end, Miami traded two starting pitchers from last year's rotation that bolstered other positions on the field and opened space in the rotation for young prospects to take their place.

Here are all the transactions that the Marlins made since the end of the World Series in November, with analysis on what those transactions may mean at the Major League level in 2026.

Free Agency

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Marlins Free Agents Acquired

Pitchers: Pete Fairbanks.

Position Players: Christopher Morel.

The Marlins signed Fairbanks, a right-handed reliever, from the Tampa Bay Rays to a one-year contract that makes him their likely closer for the 2026 season. Fairbanks will be in line to handle high leverage situations and will most likely take the baseball in the ninth inning in save situations. It was a role he thrived in in Tampa Bay the past two seasons.

Morel was also with the Rays last season. The Marlins signed the former Tampa Bay Rays utility player to a one-year, $2 million deal with the intention of starting him at first base, a position he has never played in the Majors.

Marlins Free Agents Lost

The Marlins are a young team, with its entire holdover roster either under contract, arbitration eligible or pre-arbitration. Miami did not have a Major League free agent in the 2025-26 offseason.

Trades

Chicago Cubs outfielder Owen Caissie. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Marlins Acquired Via Trade

Pitchers: RHP Jake Brooks.

Position Players: OF Ethan O’Donnell, OF Esteury Ruiz, OF Owen Caissie, SS Cristian Hernandez, INF Edgardo De Leon, CF Brendan Jones, OF Dillon Lewis, 1B Dylan Jasso and SS Juan Matheus, C Carlos Martinez.

Miami acquired O’Donnell in a deal with the Cincinnati Reds. The Los Angeles Dodgers traded Ruiz to the Marlins in January. The Marlins acquired Caissie, Hernadez and De Leon, with Caissie the centerpiece who is expected to get every chance to be the starting right fielder. Jones, Lewis, Jasso and Matheus were the return for Ryan Weathers.

Marlins Lost Via Trade

Pitchers: Edward Cabrera, Ryan Weathers, Adriano Marrero, RHP Bradley Blalock.

Position Players: Dane Myers.

Cabrera was one of the most coveted starting pitchers on the trade market when the Marlins dealt him to the Chicago Cubs in January. The right-hander left with three years of team control and opened up a spot in the rotation for one of the franchise’s young prospects to claim during spring training.

While Weathers wasn't as coveted as Cabrera, he brought a return of four prospects in a trade with the New York Yankees. Marrero was a small price to pay to claim Ruiz, while Myers was essentially a depth flip with Cincinnati.

Player Moves

Miami Marlins first baseman Eric Wagaman. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Marlins Players Outrighted, Waived or Non-Tendered

Outrighted: None.

Waived: RHP George Soriano, OF Troy Johnston.

Non-Tendered: None.

Designated for Assignment: OF Joey Wiemer, 1B Eric Wagaman.

Claimed: P Zach Brzykcy. RHP Osvaldo Bido.

Soriano and Johnston have already found new teams. Soriano was claimed by Baltimore while Johnston was claimed by Colorado. Brzykcy was a reliever for the Nationals before he came to Miami. Bido was with the Marlins for two days before he was designated for assignment. He was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Angels.

The Marlins traded Wiemer to the San Francisco Giants for cash, but he was released last month. Wagaman was traded to the Minnesota Twins for left-handed pitcher Kade Bragg.

Marlins Contracts Selected

Pitchers: RHP Josh White, RHP William Kempner

Position Players: C Joe Mack.

The Marlins selected the contract of the right-handed pitcher, one of their top prospects, to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. With Cabrera and Weathers gone, he could make the opening-day rotation. Mack could be in competition to be the backup catcher. Kempner is a bullpen candidate with a three-season mark of 12-8 with a 3.10 ERA.

Rule 5 Draft

Gains

Pitchers: RHP Jake Smith, RHP Livan Reinoso.

Both were selected in the Triple-A portion of the draft and do not count against the Marlins’ 40-man roster.

Losses

Pitchers: RHP Zach McCambley, RHP Matt Pushard

Both McCambley and Pushard were both taken in the MLB portion of the draft and are on the MLB roster of the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals, respectively.

Marlins Signed to Minor League Contracts

Pitchers: RHP Tyler Zuber, RHP Evan McKendry, RHP Samuel Vasquez, RHP Jack Ralston, RHP Jesus Tinoco, RHP Stephen Jones, LHP Luis Palacios.

Position Players: OF Daniel Johnson, 1B Brian Navaretto, SS Jesús Bastidas.

Spring Training Non-Roster Invitations

The following players were given non-roster invitations to MLB spring training before Feb. 1:

Pitchers: RHP Nigel Belgrave, RHP Zach Brzykcy, RHP Josh Ekness, RHP Stephen Jones, LHP Justin King, RHP Evan McKendry, RHP Karson Milbrandt, LHP Patrick Monteverde, RHP Jack Ralston, LHP Robby Snelling, LHP Dale Stanavich, RHP Jesus Tinoco, RHP Samuel Vasquez, LHP Thomas White, RHP Tyler Zuber.

Catcher: Bennett Hostetler, Ryan Ignoffo, Sam Praytor.

Infielders: Jesús Bastidas, Jacob Berry, Dylan Jasso, Nathan Martorella, Brian Navarreto, Johnny Olmstead.

Outfielders: Kemp Alderman, Matthew Etzel, Daniel Johnson, Brendan Jones, Dillon Lewis, Andrew Pintar, Fenwick Trimble.

International Free Agents

The Marlins signed these players as international free agents when the international signing period began on Jan. 15: OF Michael De La Cruz, SS Santiago Solarte, SS Maikel Acosta, OF Ronald Rodriguez, RHP Justin Batista, OF Carlos De Los Santos, C Daniel Pire, RHP Eliezer Peralta, RHP Evan Da Souza, OF Jose Camacho, SS Bernardo Doc, LHP Onardi Santos, SS Ronny Muñoz, RHP Yerison Mendez, RHP Jose Rosal, C Eliecer Mendoza, 2B Jordani Peguero, SS Enyer Antonio, 3B Yendi Pirela, OF Ezequiel Jaime and OF Raunny Figueredo.

