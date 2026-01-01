How Marlins Star Agustín Ramírez Made Major League History in Debut

The payoff for the Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade has already started paying off for the Miami Marlins.

When the Marlins dealt Chisholm to the New York Yankees near the 2024 MLB trade deadline, Miami got three players in return — catcher Agustin Ramirez, second baseman Jared Serna and shortstop Abrahan Ramirez.

Ramirez made his MLB debut last season and in his first season he entrenched himself as the Marlins’ catcher of the future. In doing so he did something no player had done in his debut since 1900.

Agustín Ramírez’s Incredible Debut

Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

After five games Ramirez had a slash of .474/.524/1.158 as he went 9-for-19 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI. It was a terrific debut for him, and it came with history, according to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs.

Langs wrote a piece on one cool stat for each MLB team in 2025. She picked Ramirez and pointed out why. He had two doubles in his second career game and then followed that with a double and triple in his third game. Then in his fifth game he hit two home runs. In doing so, he became the first player since 1900 to have three games with multiple extra-base hits in his first five career games.

He played 136 games in 2025 and established himself as a power source for the Marlins behind the plate. He slashed .231/.287/.413 with 21 home runs and 67 RBI. He also had 33 doubles and a triple. He finished sixth in National League rookie of the year voting but finished with a bWAR of -0.4. That’s because his defense was not up to snuff, as he led the Majors in errors by a catcher with 10. He’s been working on that aspect of his game while back home in the Dominican Republic.

Miami has plenty of coverage at catcher, aside from him. Liam Hicks logged time behind the plate and top prospect Joe Mack is going to complete for playing time in 2026. Ramirez can open up playing time for both by working at designated hitter. He evenly split his time between catcher (73) and DH (63) games. So, if the defense doesn’t come along, he could end up being the Marlins’ full-time designated hitter.

He’s certainly part of the future in Miami. He’s not eligible for arbitration for two more seasons and cannot be a free agent until after 2031. But he’s off to an auspicious start.

Recommended Articles