Three New Faces Headline Marlins Projected 2026 Lineup and Rotation

The Miami Marlins were one of the more underrated franchises in the MLB last season that didn't make the playoffs. While they did finish under .500, the Marlins look to be a few pieces away from fighting their way back to the playoffs for the first time since 2023.

Miami's pitchers and catchers have arrived at spring training, with their first workouts to be held Wednesday. Soon, position players will make their way to join the rest of the roster to pick up where they left off in 2025, while preparing for the upcoming season.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

This offseason, the Marlins have made improvements to both sides of the baseball, some of which have a ton of upside for many years to come. With spring training being the beginning of baseball season, projections are already running wild for what's to come on opening day.

Marlins' Projected Opening Day Lineup/Rotation Revealed

Miami Marlins shortstop Xavier Edwards (9) and second base Otto Lopez (6) celebrate a win. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

MLB.com created its projected opening day lineup for the Marlins when they take on the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot Park on March 27 at 7:10 pm, which is listed below, featuring two new hitters the franchise signed this offseason to bolster the lineup.

1. 2B Xavier Edwards

2. CF Jakob Marsee

3. C Agustín Ramírez

4. LF Kyle Stowers

5. 1B Christopher Morel

6. SS Otto Lopez

7. DH Griffin Conine

8. 3B Connor Norby

9. RF Owen Caissie

Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Christopher Morel (25) hits a three-run home run. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Christopher Morel and Owen Caissie are listed as the two newest Marlins hitters in a lineup led by youth. Morel is coming off a season where he hit .219 at the plate with 11 home runs and posted a -0.3 WAR with the Tampa Bay Rays. It's something Miami hopes it can reconstruct.

Caissie was the big trade acquisition from the Chicago Cubs when the Marlins traded Edward Cabrera earlier this offseason. Caissie ranks as the 42nd best prospect in the MLB entering the season and could be a truly elevated player for Miami in 2026 and beyond.

Projected Starting Rotation, per MLB.com

1. RHP Sandy Alcantara

2. RHP Eury Perez

3. RHP Max Meyer

4. LHP Braxton Garrett

5. RHP Chris Paddack

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Chris Paddack (40) delivers a pitch. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Marlins projected starting rotation looks a tad different as Cabrera is now in Chicago, and Ryan Weathers is now a member of the New York Yankees. However, this allows players such as Max Meyer and Braxton Garrett to truly show what they're made of in chances every five games.

Chris Paddack highlights the fifth rotation spot, as the former Detroit Tiger signed with the Miami franchise earlier this week, looking to re-establish himself as the player the Marlins drafted back in the eighth round of the 2015 MLB draft.

More Marlins News & Analysis