How Much Are Seven Arbitration Eligible Marlins Players Projected To Earn?
The Miami Marlins have an interesting season ahead of them. After improving from 62 wins to 79, Miami may have found a nice core to move forward with. Both Jakob Marsee and Agustin Ramirez broke out offensively and Kyle Stowers looked like a franchise cornerstone after leading the team in home runs.
But the strength of this team has been, and will continue to be, its pitching. Behind former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara, Miami has been developing tons of young arms that continue to come up and make an impact.
Without any free agents to worry about retaining, the Marlins' only house keeping item this year is taking seven of those young pitchers to arbitration. One name in particular, Edward Cabrera, stands out as to who will make the most of the bunch, but MLB Trade Rumors has their projections for all seven.
What Is Each Pitcher Projected To Make?
The top pitcher eligible is Edward Cabrera, who just had a career year and was the best pitcher on the team. In 137.2 innings, the 27-year-old posted a 3.53 ERA with a 9.8 K/9 and team best 2.8 bWAR. The right-hander was a fromer top prospect, but had yet to throw even 100 innings prior to 2025.
He set career highs in bWAR and strikeouts, but his strikeout rate was a bit lower than in 2024 when it was 10.0 K/9. However, as the best young pitcher arb eligible, MLB Trade Rumors is projecting Cabrera for the highest total of any Marlins pitcher this year at $3.7 million.
The next highest amount is projected to go to Anthony Bender, another pitcher who just had the best year of his career by far. The reliever has been a workhorse out of the bullpen, pitching over 50 games three times in his career.
After missing 2023 with Tommy John surgery, he struggled in 2024 with a 4.08 ERA. But he came back with a vengeance in 2025, posting a career low 2.16 ERA and 1.9 bWAR. In a standout bullpen, he had the lowest ERA. The right-hander is projected to earn $2.3 million.
Calvin Faucher ($1.9 million), Ryan Weathers ($1.5 million), Braxton Garrett ($1.53 million) and Max Meyer ($1.3 million) are all projected to make less than $2 million.
Faucher was the de facto closer for Miami in 2025, saving 15 games and posting a 3.28 ERA. He had a bit of a home run problem, allowing 1.2 per nine, but he's unlikely to be the closer for next year after the emergence of Ronny Henriquez.
Weathers, Garrett and Meyer are all in the same boat, given that they didn't pitch much, or at all, in 2025.
Meyer started 12 games with a 4.73 ERA and 1.423 WHIP before going out in June with a hip injury. Weathers started the year on the 15-day IL and after returning, later hit the 60-day with a lat injury. The left-hander started eight games with a 3.99 ERA and 111 ERA+.
Braxton Garrett has shown the most upside of the three, last being fully healthy in 2023. That season, he had the second best bWAR among pitchers in Miami with 4.3. He started just seven games in 2024 and later underwent elbow surgery before the 2025 season.
The final arbitration eligible player on the Marlins is reliever Andrew Nardi, who's projected to make $800,000, just a bit higher than the minimum $780,000. The left-hander also missed the 2025 season with injury, but in the two years prior, he pitched 60 games in 2023 and 59 in 2024.