Why Marlins Have Clear-Cut Priority This Offseason

Coming off a 2025 season that saw the Miami Marlins finish better than expected and just four games out of the final National League Wild Card spot, this is an interesting offseason. How does the front office go about making sure that the Marlins take the next step in terms of competing in 2026?

One way to go about that is to retain as many pitchers as they can. They are going to receive trade calls on Edward Cabrera and Sandy Alcantara, but they are not under any pressure to make a move. Clayton McCullough had a good first season in South Florida, and with some big moves this winter, they could be a factor in the National League East.

They have a good pitching staff if it remains intact to begin the season, but they could use some offense in their lineup. Kyle Stowers had a breakout 2025 season for Miami and solidified his spot in the outfield. He was a Gold Glove finalist and also a finalist for the Silver Slugger Award.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report listed each team's biggest free agent or trade needs this offseason, and for the Marlins, he suggested that they add a veteran bat to their lineup.

Marlins Urged to Add a Veteran Bat This Offseason

There are multiple areas where the front office could go to add a veteran bat to the lineup. If they go with an infielder, someone like Paul Goldschmidt of the New York Yankees makes sense, so does Rhys Hoskins and Ryan O'Hearn.

If they look to add in the outfield, there is a connection between recently hired general manager Gabe Kapler and Mike Yastrzemski from their time with the San Francisco Giants, according to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network last month.

The Marlins are engaged with the outfield market this offseason.



Free agent Mike Yastrzemski is one possibility for them.



Remember: Yastrzemski had his best seasons with the Giants when current Marlins GM Gabe Kapler was the manager there. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 13, 2025

If they go the trade route, Boston Red Sox outfielders Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu are potential options. The Red Sox would likely surround trade talks with either Alcantara or Cabrera. A deal for either would also have to include more pieces. Kelly noted that one problem the Marlins have is carrying over momentum from year to year.

"The problem in Miami is that it's hard to carry over any momentum from year to year when the roster is constantly changing. On the surface, though, the Marlins have a chance to have a pretty good rotation next year with Alcantara, Edward Cabrera, and Eury Pérez,'' wrote Kelly.

Miami has a chance to build around a rotation that, if they keep together, can be good in 2026. If things don't work out, then they will have to make some decisions at the trade deadline, but adding a bat or two this offseason could improve their offense.

