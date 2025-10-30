Inside the Three-Team Trade Idea That Could Shake Up the Marlins
The Miami Marlins have put themselves in an outstanding position when it comes to their 2026 offseason and beyond. With a good young core of players on the MLB roster and even more prospects on their way, the team is looking to be in one of the best spots it has been in for a few years now.
With that said, there are definitely some tasks to complete this offseason to ensure they continue to remain competitive and build on momentum.
One of the bigger ideas to consider is how they are going to handle their starting rotation of pitchers, as they have a pretty big logjam at the moment with their current group, and could certainly utilize one or two to get a better bat for the future.
A recent Bleacher Report article by Kerry Miller detailed what were quantified as "wild" trade ideas to shake up the MLB. One of the potential deals listed was for the Marlins, looking to clear up the aforementioned logjam and, in return, acquiring a high-end prospect.
What Was the Proposed Trade and Reasoning for Miami?
The trade proposed by Miller was an intriguing one, with the following players and prospects heading to three different teams in the National League:
"San Francisco Giants Receive: RHP Brady Singer (from CIN) and RHP Janson Junk (from MIA)"
"Cincinnati Reds Receive: OF Heliot Ramos (from SFG)"
"Miami Marlins Receive: SS Edwin Arroyo (from CIN)"
"Lastly, the Marlins have arms to spare and might be willing/looking to sell high on Janson Junk's breakthrough year, in which he thrice completed seven innings and logged a quality start in six of his 16 starts. He would be an inexpensive potential No. 5 starter for the Giants with five years of team control remaining."
The rationale is solid from Miami's perspective, as selling high on Janson Junk would certainly be optimal, and acquiring a top ten Cincinnati Reds prospect in the meantime to help the infield long term is promising. Arroyo is getting close to an MLB debut, having spent 2025 working in Double-A and being productive at that level.
He also looked quite impressive in the spring breakout game earlier this year, where he hit a standing triple off Milwaukee Brewers rising star Jacob Misiorowski. Preparing him to take over as the long-term shortstop for Miami would be quite good value in return for Janson Junk. While not an astoundingly wild trade, it is a solid one.