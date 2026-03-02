Marlins Ace Named in Eye-Opening Trade Prediction with AL Contender

Throughout all of last season, the Miami Marlins franchise was in the news, especially surrounding what they would do at the trade deadline with their ace, Sandy Alcantara.

Many believed that Alcantara was a perfect trade piece for Miami, especially as it could get a haul in return for the former Cy Young. Alcantara stayed put with the Marlins and goes into 2026 as the franchise's ace once again.

However, just because the trade talks fell short at the trade deadline in 2025 doesn't mean that Alcantara's name won't float around as a trade piece this season. Alcantara has a club option for 2027 worth $21 million, which might be too much for Miami to feel they want to pay for their ace.

Alcantara Predicted to be Traded to AL Central Team

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) waives to fans. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Marlins have already traded away two starting pitchers this offseason in the forms of Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers to make way for some top prospects looking to crack the rotation. Who's to say that Alcantara won't be the next name removed from the Marlins roster in exchange for a haul of prospects?

Bleacher Reports' Kerry Miller predicts that the Marlins will trade Alcantara to the Detroit Tigers in the American League Central division, joining the likes of Tarik Skubal, Framber Valdez, and veteran Justin Verlander.

The Tigers feel to be the best fit in the eyes of Miller purely based on the prospects that Detroit has in its system. While the Tigers would be unlikely to part ways with No. 2 overall prospect in the MLB, Kevin McGonigle, there are players, both hitters and pitchers, that Miami could want in its system.

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) walks off the mound and looks on. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Skubal has been rumored and predicted to be traded away for the offseason, but as Miller notes, the Tigers could keep him for a playoff run, and adding Alcantara to the mix would do wonders.

Plus, if Skubal does leave in free agency, Detroit would easily be able to pick up the club option currently on Alcantara's contract for 2027.

The Marlins would not give up their ace for unestablished prospects. The best-case scenario is that if Alcantara were traded, Miami would be looking to add more pitchers rather than hitters. If a bat were added, it would likely be an already established MLB player.

Miami Marlins mascot Billy the Marlin celebrates with a team flag. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami won 79 games last season with Alcantara pitching the worst he has ever had in his career post Tommy John surgery, but near the end of the year heated up. If a full season of healthy Alcantara is possible and the Marlins hit well, it wouldn't be surprising to see Alcantara stay.

But come the trade deadline, if the Marlins are in a rut, it would feel like the right move to get something for Alcantara before losing him for nothing in free agency post 2027.