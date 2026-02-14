3 Things Sandy Alcantara Must Prove in His Sixth Straight Opening Day Start

The Miami Marlins have found something consistent in their ever-changing franchise, and that's giving starting pitcher and ace Sandy Alcantara the baseball on Opening Day. Now, for the sixth straight season, Alcantara will get the nod, looking to get Miami off on the right foot.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Last season saw a ton of ups and downs from the former Cy Young Award winner, with his first half being very forgettable, but his post-All-Star break starting to show glimpses of the player he had been before injury.

Posting the worst ERA of his career in 2025, the Marlins aren't phased with what they saw, knowing it was purely him getting back into the swing of things on the mound. Come Opening Day against the Colorado Rockies on March 27, here are three things Alcantara must prove to the fans and himself.

1. The Injury is Behind Him

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) delivers a pitch. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

After getting Tommy John Surgery, pitchers need time to work through some different mechanics, which is what was on display for Alcantara last season. Keep in mind that his second of the season in 2025 saw him pitch to a 3.33 ERA and strikeout 71 batters in 83.2 innings pitched.

Alcantara has shown what he's like when he's healthy, as he has a strong command, an electric fastball, and generally generates soft contact. Luckily for him, the Marlins take on the Rockies, which should only help his chances of upping strikeout numbers, as well as going deep into the outing.

2. He's Worth the Raise

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) looks on. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While one start might not be enough for Alcantara to show that he's worth the money he would be owed in 2027 should the Marlins accept the club option, it is a step in the right direction that he's worth that figure.

According to Spotrac.com, Alcantara is set to make $17.3 million this season and $21 million in 2027 if Miami picks up his contract. If he doesn't perform well this season, not only on Opening Day, but the rest of the campaign, the money could be in jeopardy.

3. He's Still Cy Young Worthy

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) receives his Cy Young award. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The award wasn't given to Alcantara back in 2022; he earned it. That season, the Marlins ace led the National League in WAR (8.0), complete games (six), and innings (228.2). The setbacks have already happened, but what he can prove on the mound in late March is that he's still capable of winning it again.

If Alcantara showcases dominance against Colorado, as well as the next few starts he has in 2026, doubters would have no other reason to believe he's the man that he once was, and the man he can be again.

More Marlins News