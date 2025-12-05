Marlins Linked to Jarren Duran in Shocking Mock Trade with Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox might be ready to break up their crowded outfield, and the Miami Marlins could benefit from the shakeup. A new mock trade has Jarren Duran heading to South Florida for pitching help.

Red Sox-Marlins Trade Proposal Sends Duran to Miami

Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer proposed a deal that would send outfielder Jarren Duran to Miami in exchange for right-hander Edward Cabrera and catcher Joe Mack. The proposal addresses needs on both sides as Boston searches for starting pitching depth while Miami looks to upgrade a struggling offense.

The Red Sox face an unusual problem with too many quality outfielders competing for playing time. Ceddane Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu both won Gold Gloves in 2025, and top prospect Roman Anthony is ready for the majors. Duran led the American League with 13 triples last season and stole 24 bases, but his defensive metrics dropped significantly after moving from center field to left field full-time.

Duran signed a one-year, $7.75 million deal for 2026 and remains under team control through 2028, making him an attractive trade piece.

Why This Deal Makes Sense for Both Sides

Miami desperately needs the kind of offensive spark Duran can provide. The Marlins' lineup struggled throughout 2025 with a .250 team batting average and below-average production across the board. Duran's elite speed and power would give them a legitimate threat at the top of the order.

The 2024 All-Star Game MVP still has plenty to offer despite his defensive issues. He posted a .256 batting average with 16 home runs, 41 doubles, and 84 RBIs last season while leading the league in triples. His struggles came after moving from center field, where he earned a Gold Glove nomination in 2024, to left field. He even admitted to adopting a "passive" defensive approach in his new position.

Boston gets the starting pitcher they need in Cabrera. The 27-year-old right-hander bounced back from shoulder issues to post a 3.53 ERA across 137.2 innings in 2025 with 150 strikeouts. He slots in behind new ace Garrett Crochet and gives the rotation much-needed depth. Mack sweetens the deal as a catching prospect who hit 21 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A last season and won a Rawlings MiLB Gold Glove in 2024.

The math is simple. Miami needs bats more than arms. Boston needs pitching and has outfielders to spare. If the Red Sox decide that keeping quality players on the bench creates more problems than it solves, this trade could work for everyone involved.

